Two people have been rescued from the Clyde after a train driver stopped to help save them.
The pair were spotted in the water between Port Glasgow and Cardross by the passing ScotRail driver after their vessel capsized.
They had been in the river for around an hour.
One was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by air, while the other was taken by train to Cardross railway station to meet waiting ambulance crews.
Coastguard crews from Greenock and Helensburgh, as well as the lifeboat at Helensburgh, were scrambled to the scene at 3.26pm on Thursday.
“Two persons had been in the water for a considerable time when they were spotted by a passing train driver who stopped to assist,” the Greenock Coastguard spokesperson said.
“Both persons were safely recovered from the water. One casualty was taken by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, and, due to difficult terrain, a second casualty was assisted via rail to Cardross train station to meet awaiting Scottish Ambulance Service SORT crews.
“Both casualties were thankfully wearing flotation aids which has kept them afloat whilst being in the water for approximately 60 minutes.”
