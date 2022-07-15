Temperatures are set to soar across the UK with the east of Scotland likely to also see an impact of the heatwave.

Extreme heat will be seen in parts of the country from Sunday, with temperatures expected to peak on Tuesday next week.

Some forecasters are predicting the UK could set a new record highest temperature as the south of England is in for temperatures reaching 40C.

The previous record was set in July 2019 when the weather station in the Cambridge Botanic Garden registered temperatures of 38.7C.

🌡️Record heat and possibly the first 40C day🥵



I never thought this would be possible so soon



⚠️Big impacts to health, travel and power possible



More on @BBCBreakfast https://t.co/A1nedUuDBb pic.twitter.com/qGenPkuma9 — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) July 15, 2022

There is a one in three chance that the record could be broken in the next few days, but the Met Office remains sceptical that new highs could be met.

Warnings have also been issued that travellers could face disruption to major lines and cancellations at short notice.

Passengers using Avanti West Coast services between London Euston and Scotland have been told to plan ahead due to the impact of the on the rail lines.

The company tweeted on Thursday that services on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 may be cancelled at short notice.

It also warned that services on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.

While an Amber warning for extreme heat is in place in England, Scotland is less likely to see the above-average temperatures.

However, eastern Scotland is "fairly likely" to meet heatwave criteria as the mercury is set to soar above the expected conditions.

The Western and Northern Isles of Scotland are listed as exceptions to extremes.

The Met Office expects Scotland could see temperatures in excess of 25C, described as well above average for the time of the year, while areas south of the border will see "exceptional heat" and temperatures above 35C.

Deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: "Maximum temperatures have been well above average almost everywhere in the UK this week, the exception perhaps being the Western and Northern Isles of Scotland.

"Following a return to nearer average, locally rather cool temperatures over the next few days, the hot weather looks likely to steadily ramp up once again this weekend, peaking early next week.

“From Sunday, but more likely Monday and Tuesday, peak maximum temperatures are likely be in excess of 35°C, especially across central, southern and eastern England, with a chance of some locations being even hotter.

"Elsewhere, maxima will generally range from high 20s to low 30s of Celsius. This, coupled with overnight minima not falling below 20°C in many locations, has considerable potential to cause widespread societal impacts, which is behind the issue of an Amber Extreme heat warning.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the heat-health alerts issues in parts of the UK, UKHSA head of extreme events and health protection Dr Agostinho Sousa said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’