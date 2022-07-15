A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing from an Inverclyde hospital. 

Stephen McFarlane, 32, was last seen on CCTV within Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock around 2am on July 7. 

The body was found just off Inverkip Road in the same town around 5.45pm on Thursday, July 14 - a week after he was last seen. 

While he is yet to be formally identified, the family of Stephen McFarlane has been informed. 

A spokesperson for the force said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."