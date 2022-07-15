Further dates have been announced for a nationwide train strike as workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators are to walk out in August.

Members of Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 18 and 20.

The union previously confirmed industrial action will also take place on July 27.

It comes amid a worsening dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions between RMT and Network rail, which own the UK's rail tracks, stations and signals.

Around 40,000 workers across Network Rail are expected to walk out.

While ScotRail has indicated an end to its emergency timetable later this month, the strikes are likely to cause significant disruption in Scotland as well as other parts of the UK.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry and the Government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“Now Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of prime minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

“We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement.”

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “By announcing even more strike dates, the RMT has dropped any pretence that this is about reaching a deal.

“It’s clear the best interests of passengers and our staff are taking second place to the union’s bosses’ political campaign.”

When will the rail strikes take place?

July 27: RMT members employed by network Rail and 14 retail companies will strike. This will include guards and signalling staff.

RMT members employed by network Rail and 14 retail companies will strike. This will include guards and signalling staff. July 30: Train drivers, who are members of Aslef union, from eight train operators will strike over pay.

Train drivers, who are members of Aslef union, from eight train operators will strike over pay. August 18 and August 20: Further dates for RMT strikes if dispute is not resolved.

Train operators involved in RMT union strikes