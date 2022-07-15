The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat weather warning for Scotland on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.
This warning impacts mainly southern areas of Scotland, including Dumfries, Peebles, Wigtown and Kelso.
In a statement the Met Office said: "A hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday, likely peaking early next week, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
In terms of what to expect on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office listed a number of things, including:
- Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.
- The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat-related illnesses
- Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents
- Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays
Red Extreme Heat weather warning issued in England
Alongside Scotland being issued an amber extreme heat weather warning, some parts of England were issued with an even more concerning red heat warning.
The Met Office described it as "an exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
This is mainly across central England, with parts of London, Essex and Yorkshire also included.
