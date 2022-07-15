Two birds of prey are thought to have been shot down in the space of a week.
One sparrowhawk had to be put to sleep, while another bird was found dying with suspicious injuries which animal welfare chiefs believe may be linked.
It is illegal to cause harm to birds of prey in Scotland through poisoning, shooting or trapping and the Scottish SPCA and Police Scotland are investigating the incidents.
One of the birds had been found with "catastrophic" injuries on Lochwinnoch Golf Course, Renfrewshire, on April 5.
The other was found a week before but had died before help could be called.
An undercover Scottish SPCA special investigations unit inspector said: “It was initially thought that the bird had been stunned but upon examination at the Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, it was discovered that they had been shot.
“This caused a catastrophic shoulder injury and sadly resulted in the bird having to be put to sleep.
“Another member of the public also reported finding another sparrowhawk the week before, which was bleeding from the wing.
"Unfortunately, that bird died before help could be called for.
“It is unknown if they had also been shot but it’s certainly very suspicious that two sparrowhawks with similar injuries were found in the same area only a week apart."
Launching an appeal for information, the inspector added: “We are working closely with Police Scotland to establish the circumstances around the bird’s injuries due to the use of a firearm in the incident.
“We would like to find out what happened to this sparrowhawk.
"If anyone witnessed anything or has any information they feel may be relevant they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number KB01540722 of 5 April 2022.”
The penalty for intentionally killing or harming a sparrowhawk is an unlimited fine and up to a six months jail sentence.
