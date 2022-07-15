Happy Mondays bass player Paul Ryder has died, aged 58.

Paul, who was brother to lead singer Shaun Ryder was an original member of the band alongside Gary Whelan, Paul Davis and Mark Day.

Although best known for his role in Happy Mondays, he has also acted in several films and appeared in many TV shows.

In a statement on Twitter the band said: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.

“Long live his funk x”

‘Gutted’ Happy Mondays fans pay tribute to Paul Ryder

Fans were quick to send messages of support following the announcement.

One fan tweeted: “Terrible news driving force behind the music.”

“So sorry to hear this awful news. Sending love and thoughts to you all,” added another.

A third added: “That’s awful news. I remember Paul from school days. Top bloke & a total legend. Much love to his family and the rest of the Happy Mondays. RIP Paul.”