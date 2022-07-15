All Scottish adults above the age of 50 will be invited to receive another booster vaccine from September.

Following guidance from vaccine experts advising both the UK and Scottish governments, the priority groups for a pre-winter jag have been confirmed.

It includes residents and staff in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, all adults above the age of 50, and carers between the age of 16-49 as well.

Younger Scots at high risk of becoming severely ill from Covid-19 will also be eligible, alongside those aged between five to 49 who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression.

The Scottish Government has now confirmed letters will be sent out to eligible groups from next month inviting them to receive an additional dose.

It will coincide with the rollout of flu jabs and, where possible, both vaccines will be provided at the same time.

Details of the delivery timetable are yet to be announced while the government continues to discuss them with local health boards.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf emphasised the importance of an additional booster.

He said: “The vaccination programme in Scotland continues to be a huge success and this is testament to the efforts of everyone involved in its delivery and all those who took up their appointment offers.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and I therefore welcome this latest advice from the JCVI and can confirm that boosters will be offered to all those in eligible groups.

"The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect yourself, your family and of course the NHS when we head into the busy winter months.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

The announcement comes as Scotland's Covid infection rates once again rise.

Official figures by the Office of National Statistics estimate that one in 16 Scots had the virus in the week ending July 7.

Sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 have continued to drive the majority of the cases in the growing wave of infections.

Who will be offered a Covid booster vaccine?