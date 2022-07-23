Cinema

She Will, out now on general release

A “sly” horror film “delivering otherworldly feminist vengeance” according to industry bible Variety, this film by Charlotte Colbert is backed by record label boss-turned-film producer Bob Last and Italian horror great Dario Argento and stars Alice Krige alongside Malcolm McDowell, Rupert Everett and John McCrea (Jamie New in Everyone’s Talking About Jamie). Krige is Veronica, a movie star who travels to rural Scotland to recover from a double mastectomy in the company of ballsy young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). The trouble is the house the women are staying in is built on the site of a historic witch-burning. Pretty soon, strange things begin to happen. A winner at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival, it benefits from a soundtrack by Pop Will Eat Itself’s Clint Mansell and drops neatly into the new wave of British horror films directed by women (see also Rose Glass’s Saint Maud and Prano Bailey Bond’s Censor).

Theatre

The Carpenters Story, King’s Theatre, Glasgow, Sunday, Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh, Monday

An acclaimed re-telling of the story of much-loved brother and sister pop duo Karen and Richard Carpenter, whose record sales have topped 100 million since their 1969 debut but whose career was brought to an untimely end by Karen’s death in 1983. Featuring the full Carpenters songbook, this production features Claire Furley’s vocals with a band under the direction of Carpenters uber-fan Phil Aldridge, who has been touring the show since its creation in 1992.

Gigs

King Tut’s Summer Nights, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, 272A St Vincent Street, Glasgow (until August 27)

The famous Glasgow rock venue needs no introduction so it’s safe to say the emerging bands who will feature in this month-and-a-half long showcase, returning in full for the first time since 2019, are walking in some giant footsteps. The series kicked off in mid-July and runs until the end of August and this week’s crop includes Dundonian synth-poppers Echo Machine (July 23), West Lothian fourpiece The Katuns (July 29) and Nashville-influenced Glaswegian singer Riley (July 24).

Art

Edinburgh Art Festival, various venues, until August 28

The UK’s largest annual festival of visual art returns with a new director and a programme featuring 35 exhibitions representing the work of over 100 artists to be found in galleries large and small across the city as well as in many outdoor spaces. The thematic focus is the once unloved but now vibrant Union Canal, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. EAF’s commissions programme nods to this in its title, The Wave Of Translation, which in turn nods to the work of envelope-pushing 19th century engineer John Scott Russell.

Album

Laura Veirs, Found Light, out now

The impressively consistent and endlessly collaborating alt-country luminary releases her twelfth studio album following a UK tour which took in dates in Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as a slot at the Glastonbury Festival. Found Light is as lyrically nimble and emotionally expansive as its predecessors, though if 2020’s My Echo was her ‘divorce album’ – it was written just prior to her split from husband, producer and musical helpmate Tucker Martine – this one is her finding-my-feet-again post-divorce album. Shimmering, gossamer light guitar underpins Veirs’s close-miked vocals, and there are contributions from multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriters Shahzad Ismaily, Sam Amidon and Karl Blau.