For nearly 200 years the Scott Monument has dominated Edinburgh’s Prince Street, as identifiable a capital landmark as the castle, the North Bridge, the Parliament building, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the towering lands of the Old Town – but unique in being entirely devoted not to kings, soldiers or politicians but to a single man, the writer Sir Walter Scott.

Standing a shade over 200 feet in height and requiring 287 steps to reach its loftiest platform, it bristles with nods to Scott’s novels in the form of carved likenesses of 64 of his characters. Some like Jeanie and Effie Deans or Meg Merrilees are entirely creations of his mind – they feature in The Heart Of Midlothian and Guy Mannering, respectively – while others are real people co-opted by Scott to star in his historical fictions. In this group you’ll find everyone from Elizabeth I of England (from Kenilworth) and Oliver Cromwell (Woodstock) to Saladin (The Talisman) and Rob Roy McGregor (from Rob Roy of course). An array of sculptors were tasked with creating the statuary while the plum prize of designing the monument itself went to George Meikle Kemp, the son of a shepherd from Biggar and a self-taught architect.