Daily word ladder game, Weaver, brings the original format of an age-old puzzle, into the 21st century.
The idea is reported to have been devised by novelist Lewis Carroll for his children, Julia and Ethel Arnold, on Christmas day in 1877, calling it ‘word-links’.
Now the game has been computerised and transformed into a daily challenge to help you practice your word skills and give your brain a workout.
Weaver 7/18/2022— J M De La T (@Josemdm) July 18, 2022
ROAD
🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩
TRIP#Weaver first time playing 💅🏼
How To Play Weaver word game
The puzzle invites you to weave your way from the start word to the end word. Each word you enter can only change one letter from the word above it.
The game will only accept words in its dictionary and in similar style to Wordle, when you add a new word, any letters in the correct place will go green.
A new puzzle is available each day and the game stores your stats so it could become quite addictive.
After you complete a game, a panel pops up telling you what the optimal score for that game is and how you compared, along with a running total of puzzles you’ve solved, your current streak and your longest ever streak.
To build the suspense, it also shows a countdown timer for when your next puzzle will be available.
Hint for today’s Weaver Wednesday, July 22
If you are desperate to save your streak or would like to get closer to the optimal score here are some hints to get you to your goal.
Keep scrolling down until you have solved the puzzle or need the final answer.
Today’s starting word: WHEN
Clue 1
Change the W to T to create THEN
(scroll down for the next clue)
Clue 2
Change the N to E to create THEE
(scroll down for the next clue)
Clue 3
Change the H to Y to create TYEE
(scroll down for the next clue)
Clue 4
Change the second E to R to create TYER
(scroll down for the next clue)
Clue 5
Change the T to E to create EYER
Clue 6
Change the Y to V to create the final word, EVER
Puzzle complete. Come back tomorrow if you need help solving the next Weaver.
