The areas of Scotland with high levels of colourless, odourless and tasteless radioactive gas have been revealed.

An interactive map shows the areas of the county that have the highest levels of Radon gas.

What is Radon gas?





Radon is formed by radioactive decay from the small amounts of uranium that can be found naturally in all rocks and soils. This means that it is everywhere.

However, public health officials say every building contains radon, and levels are usually low.

The chances of a higher level depend on the type of ground.

The radiation emitted from the elements can increase the risk of cancer and it appears that those living in rural areas are surrounded by more levels of this radioactive gas than urban areas like London.

(UKRadon)

An interactive map, found here, has been released revealing levels of radon radiation across the UK.

The darker the colour, the greater the chance of a higher level of gas.

The chance is less than one home in a hundred in the white areas and greater than one in three in the darkest areas.

How Scotland is impacted by Radon gas

Much of the Highlands are largely unaffected by the gas, with high hot spots around Inverness and medium severity in the surrounding areas.

The Isle of Lewis appears to be unaffected, while Orkney sees a large area covered in dark as well as Shetland.

(UKRadon)

Some of the highest potential areas for Radon gas are in the Cairngorms and on the outskirts of Aberdeen, to the east of the River Don.

Glasgow and Edinburgh both have scattered high-risk areas that may be affected by the gas, as do Renfrewshire and North Ayrshire.

Areas of Argyle and Bute also have scattered risk areas, mostly coloured in yellow which signals a less severe, yet notable presence of Radon gas

Is Radon gas dangerous and am I at risk?





According to UKRadon, Radon produces a radioactive dust in the air that we breathe.

The dust traps in our airways and emits radiation that damages the inside of our lungs. This damage, like the damage caused by smoking, increases our risk of lung cancer.

(UKRadon)

The higher the radon and the longer the exposure, the greater the risk.

To reduce risk, UKRadon suggests you Find out if you live in a Radon-risk area and if you do, measure your home. If the radon is high, reduce it and if you smoke, give up.

How to check Radon in your area

If you are concerned about the radon risk in your area, you can purchase a Radon Risk Report for £3.90 from the UK Government website. This will tell you if your home is in a Radon affected area.

If it is, the UK Government will recommend the radon concentration in your home being measured.

You will be posted two detectors to place in your home one in the living area and one in an occupied bedroom.

After three months you post the detectors back to the body in a prepaid envelope provided.

The detectors are analysed and the results are posted back to you. This will cost £52.80 and can be ordered through this link.

You can find out more and view the interactive map here.