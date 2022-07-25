New seasons demand new clothes. But what if you could get high-quality fashion apparel that is timeless and trending every season?

When it comes to warm knits and cosy accessories, there should be no compromise on quality, and one brand that gets it right is Edinburgh Cashmere.

The brand’s luxurious accessories are made of the best materials that leave run-of-the-mill apparel far behind in the fashion world. Now, you no longer need to choose between comfort and making a fashion statement because Edinburgh Cashmere’s designs fulfil it all.

Edinburgh Cashmere has become known worldwide for its impeccable quality and innovative designs made from 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool.

The world-famous manufacturer and wholesaler guarantee a superior level of excellence that very few brands offer.

Edinburgh Cashmere consistently breaks records and reaches new heights of business each quarter.

The brand has produced over one million high-quality pieces to date, taking its craftsmanship up a notch with each production cycle.

The company’s success is attributed to its visionary founder: DC Singh, whose business intelligence, expertise, and celebrity status have garnered the company worldwide attention.

Edinburgh Cashmere Featured in Vogue, GQ, Tatler, and Grazia

Edinburgh Cashmere was established in 2008 with the vision to become one of the largest producers of pure cashmere and pure lambswool. The company has continuously achieved one milestone after another.

DC Singh discovered the largest number of cashmere shops in Edinburgh. However, the quality he desired to see was missing, which became the company’s mission.

That mission for the company was accomplished as customers knew where to source the finest cashmere products. Each season there is a rush to get the latest from DC’s picks of the season, owing to the unique designs and high-quality that have become the company’s hallmark of success.

Today, it is one of the world-famous manufacturers and wholesalers of pure cashmere and lambswool scarves, stoles, and capes in the UK and Europe. The brand has featured in leading fashion magazines of the UK such as Vogue, GQ, Tatler, and Grazia for its unique designs and quality craftsmanship.

Among its many other achievements, Edinburgh Cashmere is the first company in the world to produce 110 different clan cashmere scarves. Each scarf is uniquely crafted to perfection, and it is one of the top designs of the company to date.

Besides receiving recognition in top media labels, the brand has worked with leading fashion houses in Italy, UK, and France. They have expanded their business to supplying premier league football clubs as well. Edinburgh Cashmere is soon to launch its first outlet in Dubai.

Edinburgh Cashmere’s DC Classic Check Design is World Famous

Edinburgh Cashmere accessories are made from the finest cashmere and lambswool. You have to feel it on your skin to experience its warmth and softness. The company’s production process is designed to maintain quality standards, and every aspect is overlooked by DC Singh personally.

One of the top designs of Edinburgh Cashmere that is famous globally is the DC Classic Check. It is a timeless check produced by the luxury fashion label and a must-have for your wardrobe. It comes in a variety of colours and adds flair to any outfit.

Other popular designs by the brand include the DC Monogram, Milano, and Classic Thistle. Edinburgh Cashmere produces longer-length scarves than other brands, making them more versatile. DC scarves, stoles, and capes can be styled in several ways for various occasions.

You can find official Edinburgh Cashmere products at their official website only, which is www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk. Edinburgh Cashmere has no partnerships with any other websites

www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk

www.edinburghlambswool.co.uk

www.dcmilan.com

www.dcsingh.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edinburghcashmere

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edinburghcashmere.co.uk

Twitter: twitter.com/edinburghcashmere