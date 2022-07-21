A VERY special event on medical tourism was recently held by acclaimed specialists in hair transplants Seneca Medical Group, featuring the Greek Deputy Minister of Tourism Sofia Zacharaki and the President of ELITOUR and Regional Governor of Attica George Patoulis.

Seneca Medical Group, one of the fastest-growing hair transplantation companies in Europe, hosted the event which focussed on the growth and development of medical tourism in Greece.

Medical tourism is one of the most promising markets in the world and Greece is one of the most popular destinations offering high level of services in both tourism and health.

Ms. Sofia Zacharaki, Deputy Minister of Tourism, the main speaker at the event, pointed out that Health tourism is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Tourism.

In cooperation with medical tourism bodies and with the help of the World Health Organization, all legislative regulations are promoted in favor of tourism, health and wellness.

The President of ELITOUR and Regional Governor of Attica, Mr. George Patoulis, in his speech, said that Greece is now the 5th tourist brand in the world. He also added that ELITOUR's main priority is the creation of a global wellness village, in which visitors will have the opportunity to be educated throughout the year on how to create better living conditions, improving mental health and wellbeing.

Ms. Christina Tambourea, Vice President of ELITOUR, underlined in her speech, that high edge medical treatments, innovation and high-level health services in Greece are competitive advantages of our country and that coordinated initiatives is all we need.

George Kottaridis, CEO of Seneca Medical Group, said in his speech that medical tourism is a sector with great potential on which the State should focus more.

As Seneca’s Athens clinic's goal is to accept 45% of patients from all over the world, we need to upgrade the country's tourism infrastructure and health services, so that medical services can be licensed within tourist infrastructure.

It is necessary, as he said, to implement international certification for medical tourism units and to provide significant subsidies to boost medical tourism in Greece.

The event was attended by Mr. Mamalakis Petros, Secretary General of Elitour, Mr. Kouskoukis Konstantinos, Melos Elitour and President Ell. Academy of Thermal Medicine, Mrs. Baki Paka, Head of Elitour Extroversion, Mrs. Kakoulidis Giorgos, Member of Elitour and President Asclipeia Cluster, Mr. Smeros Ioannis Regional Councilor of PASOK-KINAL, Mr. Karaoulis Lazaros, Member of the central political committee PASOK-KINAL.

ELITOUR is a Greek NGO, aiming in promoting health tourism in Greece and cooperating with respective international organizations on global issues related to health tourism.

Seneca Medical Group is one of the most innovative hair transplant clinics in Europe, active in the United Kingdom and Greece, offering the most innovative and medically advanced hair loss treatments, using a personalised system of diagnosis.

senecamd.com