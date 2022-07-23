Optimists expect the crypto market to be worth around $250 Trillion by 2030. But only a fraction of this will be taken up by Bitcoin. The larger chunk of this outsized market will be in the hands of altcoins. At the moment, though, most of these are currently selling for pennies - which makes now the best time to buy.

Seeing that there currently are more than 20000 altcoins available today, finding the best altcoins to buy in 2022 can be overwhelming.

We clear this confusion and help you get started with altcoin investing by discussing what we consider the top 10 best altcoins to buy today. We also tell you everything else you need to know about altcoins - such as where and how to buy them.

Top 10 Best Altcoins to Buy in 2022

Here is a summarized outline of what we consider the 10 best altcoins to buy in 2022. Read on and we will explain why each made it here in the next section.

Ethereum (ETH) - Overall Best Altcoin to buy in 2022 Solana (SOL) - Best Smart Contract Altcoin to Buy Today Cardano (ADA) - Most Secure Blockchain to Buy in 2022 Decentraland (MANA) - Best Metaverse Altcoin to Buy and HODL Binance Coin (BNB) - Best Exchange-Based Altcoin to Buy Right Now Uniswap (UNI) - Best Decentralized Altcoin to Buy for Maximum Future Gains Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Best Memecoin to Buy Before Next Market Rally Kicks Off Cosmos (ATOM) - Best Interoperability Altcoin to Buy and HODL Ripple (XRP) - Most Undervalued Altcoin to Buy Today Aave (AAVE) - Best DeFi Altcoin to Buy at a Discounted Price

>>>Buy Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

A Closer Look at the Best Altcoins to Buy in 2022

In this section, we will explore each of these altcoins and tell you why they made the cut for the best altcoins to buy today. We will also discuss how our analysts and the larger crypto community expect them to perform moving forward.

1. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is arguably the best altcoin to buy today, largely because of its massive upside potential. It currently is the largest smart contract platform and is also home to the greatest selection of DeFi, dApps, metaverse, and Web3 projects. These have brought about massive use cases for ETH tokens and even helped push their price to more than 1.6 million percent at its peak in late 2021.

Moving forward, we expect even more brands on- and off-chain brands to continue collaborating and building on the Ethereum network. The Ethereum 2.0 upgrade will improve the network’s efficiency and cap the minting of new ETH tokens -limiting its supply amidst growing demand. These, plus a recovering market are expected to help catapult ETH prices to unbelievable heights.

By 2030, some optimistic analysts are confident that Ethereum will have overtaken Bitcoin as the most valuable cryptocurrency. That one ETH token has the potential of breaking above $10000 by the turn of the decade. Ethereum already has a larger ecosystem than Bitcoin and is even more useful than the pioneer cryptocurrency. It is, however, the promise of breaking above $10k and overtaking BTC that makes Ethereum the overall best altcoin to buy today.

2. Solana (SOL)

Solana is the fastest-growing smart contract platform. Designed with the aim of replacing Ethereum as the most preferred smart contract platform, Solana has rapidly onboarded each of the technologies found on Ethereum. From DeFi rod Apps, NFTs to the metaverse, play-to-earn games to meme coins, and even decentralized exchanges. These have helped SOL tokens sustain an uptrend and peak 130000% above their ICO price.

Moving forward, the crypto asset shows no signs of slowing down, which is why we include it among the best altcoins to buy today. Even in the middle of the crypto market dip, Solana is actively expanding its ecosystem by onboarding more programs and protocols and growing its community.

Importantly, Solana has proved to be a sustainable crypto project. Moving forward, we expect Solana investor interest in SOL tokens to keep rising. We also expect the number of users on the network to increase exponentially as the 350+ crypto projects launched here go mainstream and draw in millions of users.

When the markets start recovering, we expect SOL to recapture its 2021 highs and resume the rally, which pushes it to new heights. All these confirm why you should add Solana to your watchlist of altcoins to buy at the current dip.

3. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is the largest smart contract platform. It has also been consistently ranked the most secure blockchain by crypto and fintech experts by virtue of being the first peer-researched crypto technology. It, too, has sustained a positive uptrend since its launch, despite having only integrated a fraction of emerging technologies integrated by its other Ethereum-killers, like Solana.

These haven’t prevented it from becoming a near-permanent feature on the top 10 most valuable crypto assets. This is a great testament to investor confidence in the crypto project and is one of the primary reasons why we feature ADA among the best altcoins to buy in 2022.

Moving forward, we expect the Cardano network to integrate more of the emerging and hugely popular crypto technologies - effectively increasing ADA token use cases. We also expect its community of followers and investor interest to sustain its current growth momentum. Additionally, we expect the crypto market to rebound and start recovering, helping ADA tokens recapture their record high and 2021 price rally.

By the turn of the decade, some optimists are confident Cardano will have caught up with its competitors. Some even expect ADA to overthrow Ethereum as the dominant smart contract platform. By this time, they estimate it could have grown its worth by 4000% to break above $20 - which makes it the best altcoin to buy in 2022.

4. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is the pioneer metaverse project. And this could perhaps explain the oversubscription of all the valuable plots of land by big off-chain brands looking to set up shop in this virtual world. These include JP Morgan, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Forever 21.

In addition to the brands, the Metaverse has also been growing its user base and community of supporters. By the end of 2021, for instance, Decentraland reported an average of 300k active monthly users. Investor interest in the altcoin has also been on a sharp uptrend as evidenced by the increased number of wallets holding MANA and the token's rising trade volumes.

Moving forward, Decentraland is expected to onboard more users and developers. We also expect more brands to build on the platform. Decentraland further intends to enrich its NFT, play-to-earn games, Web3 programs, and general user experience by hosting virtual concerts.

All these, plus the growing investor interest in the metaverse are expected to catapult MANA token prices to unprecedented heights. This is the primary reason why we consider Decentraland the best altcoin to buy in 2022.

Due to its popularity, close association with celebrities, traders, and crypto influencers as well as rich product offering, we expect its recovery to be swift. By 2025, optimists are confident that MANA will have appreciated by 650%+ to reach $6 and by the turn of the decade, we expect MANA to be selling for more than $40 - having appreciated by 4500%+.

5. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is the utility token for the most popular and most liquid crypto exchange in the world. It is also the native token for one of the fastest-growing smart contract platforms - the Binance Smart Chain. It is currently used to settle transaction fees on both networks and has been massively adopted by speculative investors. These factors have helped it sustain an uptrend, become a top 5 cryptocurrency, and grow its introductory price by 460000% at its peak in late 2021.

However, we feature it among the best altcoins to buy in 2022 because of its promising future. We observe that the Binance Smart Chain has been on a mission to expand its ecosystem. It has integrated virtually all the emerging crypto technologies - from DEXs to NFTs, meme currencies, Web3 protocols, play-to-earn gaming models, and even metaverse.

Binance has also committed to burning more BNB coins than are minted in a move that cuts down on supply against rising demand. This, plus Binance’s proven resilience, increased investor interest, a recovering crypto market, and the vibrant BNB crypto community are expected to catapult Binance coin prices to record highs. And they all explain why you too should consider adding Binance to your list of altcoins to buy today.

In the next 5 years, for instance, BNB price is expected to grow by 2000% and reach $5000 before rallying further and breaking above $10000 within the next 10 years.

6. Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap makes the cut for the best altcoins to buy in 2022 because it has performed exemplarily well in the past and is expected to replicate these gains in the future. It, for instance, has not only grown into the largest and most popular decentralized exchange but is considered the second most valuable DeFi platform with more than $7 Billion in total value locked.

It has also shot from oblivion to onboard close to four million users who have collectively executed crypto trades worth more than $1 Trillion. It has also proven its resilience by surviving some of the most volatile market crashes and recording fast rebound rates.

We also believe Uniswap should feature in everyone’s list of best altcoins to buy today because of its innovativeness and dynamicity. This is evidenced by its regular upgrades - right from Uniswap V1 to the current Uniswap V3. It also makes it here because it lets its investors earn doubly when they stake their UNI altcoins to different liquidity pools.

If you buy UNI altcoins today, optimistic forecasters are confident that you will have grown your portfolio by 11000% at the turn of the decade when the ERC-20 token breaks above $550.

7. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu became a household name in the crypto-verse in early 2021 when its value exploded by more than 5 million percent. Since then, it has attracted a cult-like following and has established one of the most vibrant crypto communities on social media.

These have been instrumental in publicizing the meme coin, keeping it on an uptrend, and sustaining its position as the second most valuable joke currency. And this is one of the reasons why we consider SHIB the best altcoin to buy in 2022.

We also believe SHIB tokens to be one of the best altcoins to buy today because it has performed exemplarily well in the past. Moving forward, we expect SHIB to expect it to replicate the past gains and make its investors stupidly rich.

Some of the factors that we believe will help trigger value gains for the altcoin include a recovering crypto market, its explosive popularity, and in-network development on the Shiba Inu ecosystem aimed at increasing SHIB’s use cases while trimming its supply.

If you buy Shiba Inu altcoins today, the majority in the crypto market are confident the meme coin will help grow your portfolio by more than 4000% by the time the market rallies again - most likely in 2025.

8. Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges and biggest hurdles to global blockchain adoption - interoperability. This makes it one of the most useful crypto projects of the future and one of the best altcoins to buy in 2022 and HODL.

It solves the interoperability challenge by coming up with two key features. First, it has come up with the revolutionary Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol that allows for sharing of data and facilitates communications between different blockchain networks. It also came up with the Cosmos software development kit that simplifies the process of creating crypto applications for developers and brands.

Both technologies have endeared Cosmos and its ATOM tokens to developers as well as on- and off-chain brands that are looking to build on the platform. And moving forward, rising adoption of blockchain technology, and demand for an interoperable cryptoverse are expected to catapult ATOM token prices to unprecedented heights - further confirming why it makes it to our list of altcoins to buy today.

By the turn of the decade, Atom tokens are expected to have gained as much as 10000% - effectively pushing their worth well above $800.

9. Ripple (XRP)

When Ripple launched, the majority of analysts and investors were convinced that it posed the biggest threat to Bitcoin’s dominance. Some called it the ultimate Bitcoin-killer. It was quickly picked by financial institutions across the world as it promises to replace swift and revolutionize cross-border payments.

By the time it peaked in early 2018, Ripple token prices were more than 68000% above its introductory price. Then, Ripple Labs and its directors were sued by the SEC in a US federal court and the shock move sent XRP’s price to the floor.

Today, XRP is trading at a discounted price - more than 90% below its all-time high. This makes them one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies, especially when you consider that it is only trading at this level because of the negative pressure brought about by the ongoing SEC case.

We consider Ripple the best altcoin to buy in 2022 for speculative investment purposes because a growing number of analysts, fintech experts, and legal minds expect the case to end soon and in Ripple’s favor.

But just how high can Ripple token prices get in the future? Well, crypto analysts at # are massively optimistic about XRP’s future and expect it to rally by as much as 5000% to break above $15 by the turn of the decade.

10. Aave (AAVE)

Aave is the second most popular lending platform and the fourth most valuable DeFi project with close to $5 Billion in total value locked. The open-sourced protocol seeks to revolutionize the global banking industry by presenting crypto traders and investors with alternative saving and lending platforms. Launched in 2020, Aave was warmly welcomed by the crypto community in a move that saw its token prices rally by close to 1300% to set the current all-time high of $670 in May 2021.

Moving forward, we are confident that sped-up adoption of blockchain technologies, rising global inflation, high-interest rates on savings and competitive interest rates on loans, as well as Aave’s flawlessness are expected to draw more crypto investors/traders towards the DeFi platform. These will have the net effect of catapulting AAVE token prices to new heights - which is why we consider it the best altcoin to buy in 2022.

The majority of crypto analysts and fintech experts are confident that Aave token prices will continue rallying in the future. By the turn of the decade, optimistic analysts are confident that AAVE token prices will have rallied by more than 5000% to break above $3000.

Are Altcoins Good Investments in 2022?

The majority in the crypto community are confident that Altcoins are good investments. They have not only performed exemplarily well in the past - currently contributing close to 60% of the entire market cap - but are also expected to post incredulous gains in the future.

But they are also susceptible to several risks that have crashed some and their investors’ portfolios to zero.

Therefore, to help you decide if Altcoins are worth buying for you, we bring to your attention some of the benefits and risks associated with buying altcoins.

Reasons to Buy Altcoins today

Huge upside potential: Usable altcoins with sustainable blockchains that solve real and urgent world problems have massive upside potential. They have the ability to grow your portfolio several-fold over a short period.

Usable altcoins with sustainable blockchains that solve real and urgent world problems have massive upside potential. They have the ability to grow your portfolio several-fold over a short period. Allow for portfolio diversification: Most altcoins are cheap, often trading for a few pennies, which makes it possible for you to diversify your portfolio and spread the investment risk.

Most altcoins are cheap, often trading for a few pennies, which makes it possible for you to diversify your portfolio and spread the investment risk. Low capital investment: The fact that most of these altcoins sell for relatively low prices implies that you only need insignificant capital to start accumulating them and building a portfolio.

The fact that most of these altcoins sell for relatively low prices implies that you only need insignificant capital to start accumulating them and building a portfolio. Let you invest in specific crypto niches: Most of these altcoins are niche-specific. They could be focused on DeFi, dApps, Web3, NFTs, Metaverse, etc. You, therefore, could choose to invest in altcoins that focus on niches that you believe will blow up soon.

Risks to Buying Altcoins in 2022

Extreme volatility: Altcoin price action is extremely volatile and unpredictable, especially by traditional stock market measures. It is not uncommon for an altcoin to lose value by double-digit percentages in a few hours. They could also be stuck in a crypto winter that lasts for years - e.g. the 2018-2020 market crash. Therefore, only buy altcoins if you can stomach such volatilities.

Altcoin price action is extremely volatile and unpredictable, especially by traditional stock market measures. It is not uncommon for an altcoin to lose value by double-digit percentages in a few hours. They could also be stuck in a crypto winter that lasts for years - e.g. the 2018-2020 market crash. Therefore, only buy altcoins if you can stomach such volatilities. Susceptibility to crypto scams: Altcoins have been the main target of scammers, fraudsters, and hackers. For instance, more than 80% of the $14 Billion worth of crypto lost to cybercriminals in 2021 was stolen through altcoin-related scams and frauds.

Where to Buy Altcoins in 2022

The 10 best altcoins to buy today that we have discussed hereinabove have been listed with some of the most popular crypto exchanges around. However, we recommend that you register accounts and buy altcoins from either or of the following highly reputable exchanges:

eToro - Best exchange to buy altcoins for beginners. eToro maintains a highly intuitive user interface, charges competitive fees and integrates social and copy-trading tools.

Best exchange to buy altcoins for beginners. eToro maintains a highly intuitive user interface, charges competitive fees and integrates social and copy-trading tools. Coinbase - Best place to buy altcoins instantly. Coinbase is deeply liquid, operates an intuitive user interface, and is highly accessible.

Best place to buy altcoins instantly. Coinbase is deeply liquid, operates an intuitive user interface, and is highly accessible. Binance - Best exchange to buy altcoins at low fees. Binance is the most liquid exchange, lists the widest range of altcoins and altcoin trading pairs, and insures your digital assets.

How to Buy Altcoins on eToro for Beginners - Step-by-Step Guide

Want to jump straight to buying altcoins today but aren’t sure how to get started? Follow this step-by-step guide that teaches you how to buy altcoins on the all-popular and multi-regulated eToro trading platform.

Step 1: register a crypto trader account with eToro

Open the official eToro website and kick off the account creation process by pressing the “Join Now” icon. Complete the user registration form that pops up by entering your basic personal information and a few queries about your income and trading experience.

Step 2: Verify identity

To complete the registration, you need to verify your identity by uploading a copy of your government-issued I.D, driver’s license, or passport. You will receive an email notification once the account is approved.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Log in to your approved eToro trader account and click on the “Deposit” tab in the bottom left corner of your user dashboard. On the funding tab that pops up, choose one of the supported payment methods and follow the prompts to complete the cash transfer. Note that the minimum initial deposit for the UK and US residents is $10.

Step 4: Search preferred Altcoin

On the user dashboard, hit the “Discover '' button to reveal the asset classes supported eToro. Use the search button to look up your preferred altcoin on eToro or simply find it by scrolling down the list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Step 5: Buy the best altcoin

Tap on the “BUY” option against your preferred altcoin. A trading tab will pop up and you can use it to customize the purchase by indicating the number of altcoins to buy or the amount of cash to spend on the purchase. Then hit the “Open Trade” button to execute the buy order.

Conclusion - Best Altcoins to Buy in 2022

There goes the answer to the question of ‘what are the best altcoins to buy in 2022.’

Here, we have discussed what we consider the 10 best altcoins to buy during the current dip. We have also told you why we believe they are worth buying. And to help you make the right investing decision, we elaborated on the biggest risks to buying Altcoins today.

Found an altcoin that you would like to lock at the current market dip prices? Follow the step-by-step guide we have provided you to learn how to buy it and other altcoins on eToro.

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Altcoins to Buy in 2022

What are the best altcoins to buy in 2022?

Throughout this guide, we have discussed what we consider the 10 best altcoins to buy in 2022. They all have posted an overall positive uptrend and have the highest chance of breaking out and rallying upwards to record highs soon.

Which Altcoin will explode in 2022?

No one can tell with utmost accuracy what coin will blow up in the next few months. But after a thorough technical and fundamental analysis of different crypto assets, we have come up with the above-discussed list of 10 altcoins that have the highest chances of rebounding and exploding in the next few months.

Where to buy altcoins today?

We recommend buying altcoins with the highly reputable and deeply liquid eToro, Coinbase, or Binance exchanges.

Which is the most promising altcoin?

From the above list, we consider Ethereum to be the most promising altcoin. It has the highest chance of growing its ecosystem and token prices exponentially over the next decade. Other top picks would include Solana, Cardano, Binance Coin, Uniswap, and Aave.

