Cryptocurrencies are the most profitable investment class of the last decade. Today, the internet is rife with testimonies of individuals and institutions who became wealthy investing in cryptocurrencies. And some more tales of others who leveraged the volatile price action of these digital assets and made bank trading cryptocurrencies.

The fact that you are here tells us that you too would like to join the millions around the world already making money trading crypto. But when presented with a choice of more than 20000 digital coins to choose from, finding the top cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022 could be overwhelming.

This guide seeks to simplify this and set you on a crypto investing journey. We tell you of the best cryptocurrencies to trade today, how to find top cryptos to trade, and point you to the best exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies.

Read on.

Best 10 Cryptocurrencies to Trade in 2022

Here is a summarised list of the top 10 best cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC) - Overall Best Cryptocurrency to Trade in 2022 Ethereum (ETH) - Best Cryptocurrency to Buy at a Discount ApeCoin (APE) - Best Cryptocurrency to Trade for Fast Turn Around Uniswap (UNI) - Best Multipurpose Cryptocurrency to Trade Dogecoin (DOGE) - Best Meme Coin to Trade Binance Coin (BNB) - Best Exchange-Based Crypto to Trade Solana (SOL) - Best Cryptocurrency to Trade for Massive Quick Returns Polkadot (DOT) - Highly Liquid Cryptocurrency to Trade Today Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Best Penny Crypto to Trade in 2022 Avalanche (AVAX) - Best Undervalued Cryptocurrency to Trade Today

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

How to Trade Cryptocurrencies on eToro

Want to just trade any or a couple of these cryptocurrencies? Follow this guide that teaches you how to get started with crypto trading on eToro - the exchange that lets you start tracing cryptos with as little as $10.

Step 1: Register a crypto trader account

Start by registering a crypto trader account with eToro. The crypto exchange only asks for basic personal information and identity verification. The process if swift and straightforward, taking no more than a few minutes.

Step 2: Fund the account

Deposit funds into this crypto trader account. The exchange avails a wide range of supported payment options - right from credit cards, debit cars, bank transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, ACH, and more - depending on your country of residence. The minimum deposit limit for the UK and US residents is $10.

Step 3: Trade cryptos

Use the buy and sell buttons against the cryptocurrencies listed in here to start trading top cryptocurrencies.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Detailed View of the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Trade in 2022

Crypto trading is all about leveraging the volatile digital currency economy and buying cryptocurrencies. And in coming up with the list of best cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022, we looked at such factors as their daily trade volumes, current price action, resilience, community of supporters, and ability to rebound quickly after a dip.

Let us go over the 10 top cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022, discussing why each made it here and what we can expect from them moving forward.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the overall best cryptocurrency to trade in 2022 and it is easy to see why. For starters, it has one of the most volatile price actions and records some of the highest daily trade volumes. In the last 30 days, for instance, BTC prices have been ranging between $17,700 and $32,250. It has also maintained its daily trade volumes above $25 Billion throughout the last 6 months.

The pioneer cryptocurrency is also listed with virtually all the crypto exchanges around the world. For starters, this makes Bitcoin easily accessible. But even more importantly, some of these exchanges let you choose between trading actual BTC coins and Bitcoin CFDs. The latter ensures that you can buy or short BTC trades, meaning that you can make money when BTC prices rise or fall.

BTC’s listing with most exchanges also makes it one of the easiest cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022. This is made possible by the fact that the exchange presents you with the widest range of trading and market analysis tools. We also include it among the top cryptocurrencies to trade today because its value is expected to sustain an uptrend. This says that even if BTCs prices died after entering into a trade, you can always avoid selling by waiting for it to rally back up.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

2. Ethereum

Ethereum shares most of Bitcoins traits, which is why we consider it the second best cryptocurrency to trade in 2022. It too records massively volatile price actions, making it a preferred crypto asset by active traders.

It has also been listed with virtually all the most popular crypto trading platforms and records impressive daily trade volumes. In the last 30 days for instance, ETH prices have been ranging between $890 and $2000 while its daily trade volumes for the last 6 months remain above $20 Billion.

A growing number of crypto trading platforms will also let you trade either actual ETH or ETH CFDs. The advantage to trading actual Ethereum tokens is that the second most valuable cryptocurrency has proved its resilience.

This means that even if ETH prices crash after you buy, you can hold on to the coins and wait for their prices to rally back up. ETH CFD trades, on the other hand, let you make money regardless of whether ETH prices are rising or falling.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

3. ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is arguably the most popular of the digital assets launched in 2022. We feature it among the top cryptocurrencies to trade today because of the massive trader interest in the coin.

These have contributed to the altcoin fluctuating token prices and rising daily trade volumes. In the last 30 days, for instance, APE token prices have been ranging between $3 and $7.50 while its trading volumes for the same period have regularly broken above $500 Million.

These, plus the fact that it was quickly listed with virtually all the most popular and resource rich exchanges makes it one of the most sought after crypto to trade by active traders. Not to mention that it too can be traded either as actual tokens or in the form of APE CFDs.

Two other reasons why we consider APE a top crypto to trade are that it still is a working development. Plus it enjoys unmatched support from celebrities and crypto influencers. This ensures that between hype and development news, there is almost always is news or events driving APE’s price action.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

4. Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is the most popular and the most traded decentralized exchange token. We feature it among the top cryptocurrencies of trade in 2022 because its growing popularity has helped keep its trading volumes high and contributed to its fluctuating token prices. In the last 30 days, for instance, $3.40 and $4. Its trade volumes have also remained well over $200 Million over the last 6 months.

UNI tokens are massively popular because they are multi-purpose. In addition to being used for speculative investing, they are used to earn passive incomes from staking n third party platforms and liquidity contributing on Uniswap. This explains their constantly soaring popularity - which in turn explains why they rank highly on top crypto to trade lists of most active traders.

Other factors that make the best cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022 include their accessibility - seeing they are listed with all popular crypto exchanges. They too can be traded both as actual tokens or UNI CFDs. Not forgetting that there currently are numerous UNI token trading pairs - thanks to their listing with a wide range of exchanges.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is one of the most popular and most traded meme currency. Its popularity soared in early 2021 during the crypto market rally but has remained relevant largely thanks to the public endorsement it continues to receive from the richest man on earth - Elon Musk. Dogecoins are a regular news item on both mainstream and digital media as well as one of the most talked about crypto on social media.

These discussions often inform its fluctuating price action as trader sentiments change. They are also one of the primary reasons why we consider Dogecoin a top cryptocurrency to trade today.

We also feature it here because it recorded explosively volatile price action and massive trade volumes that it has been recording n in the past. And which make it one of the best cryptos to trade for active traders. In the last 30 days Dogecoin prices have been ranging between $0.04 and $0.088 with an average daily trade volume of $500 Million.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

6. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is the most popular and most traded exchange-based crypto. Its massive popularity can be traced back to its close association with Binance exchange where it can be used to pay trading fees and the Binance Smart Chain where it is the native token. The large demand from the altcoin among crypto investors on Binance exchange and blockchain network have therefore kept its trading volumes high and its prices highly fluctuating.

For instance, after rallying to an all-time high of $690 in early 2021, BNB coins lost much of the gained value and stormed into 2022 trading around $540. And even though the market has been on a downtrend, for the last six months, Binance token prices have been ranging between $180 and $330for the last 30 days. Its daily trade volumes have, on the other hand, averaged $1.5 Billion.

BNB coins are listed with a growing number of crypto exchanges. This not only make the altcoin massively liquid but also gives the trader access to a wide range of BNB token trading pairs - which endears the crypto to active traders.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

7. Solana (SOL)

Solana, the 8th most valuable crypto project and one of the fastest smart contract platforms, also makes it to our list of best cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022. We feature it here because it is a highly liquid asset - as evidenced by the high daily trade volumes. Plus, its prices are massively variable - which endears to both short term and active day traders. In the past month, for instance, SOL token prices have been ranging between $26 and $48. And during this period it has maintained its daily trade volumes above $1.3 Billion.

Solana is still a work in progress in progress and is often at the centre of news both in mainstream and digital media. These is primarily news about developments of the different projects in its fast-growing ecosystem. These contribute greatly to its constantly fluctuating prices - which endear it to active traders.

Other reasons why we feature Solana among top cryptocurrencies to trade today include the fact that it is easily accessible - seeing that it is listed with a growing number of trading platforms. This gives you access to one of the widest range of SOL trading pairs.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

8. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a fast rising cryptocurrency with a massive potential for future value gain. It is also massively popular among active traders because of its relatively high daily trading volumes and highly volatile price action. In the past 6 months, for instance, DOT's daily trading volumes have averaged $1 Billion. And in the last 30 days, DOT prices have ranged between $6 and $11.

For the longest time, Polkadot was some of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. This popularity helped it list virtually all the most popular crypto exchanges and trading platforms. This helped endear it to most active traders who were not only drawn in by its liquidity and the fact that most exchanges give trades access to a wide range of advanced trading, analysis, and risk management tools.

In most of these exchanges, you have the option of trading either actual DOT tokens or DOT CFDs. And the good with trading DOT CFDs is that you only need limited trading capital because most CFD trading platforms let you trade the altcoin with leverage.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

9. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

In the first five months of 2021, Shiba Inu prices rallied by more than 5 million percent. Launched in late 2020, SHIB has turned out to be some of the most volatile crypto assets. In the past 30 days for instance, SHIB token prices have been fluctuating between $0.000007 and $0.000012.

This meme currency also records relatively high daily trading volumes that have ranged between $300 Million and $2 Billion for the past three months. This was made by its listing with all teh popular crypto trading platforms, the ongoing meme coin frenzy, hype from the crypto community, and ongoing investor interest in the meme coin.

These are some of the main reasons why we consider Shiba Inu to be one of teh best cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

10. Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is yet another former top 10 most valuable cryptocurrency. But though it has fell off the coveted list, most active traders have it on their watchlist for the best cryptocurrency to trade in 2022 because of its volatile price action, accessibility seeing that it is listed with numerous crypto trading platforms, and liquidity - owing to its high daily trading volumes.

But above all, everyone considers it a top crypto to trade because of its volatile price action. In the last 30 days for instance, AVAX prices fluctuated between $13 and $29. On the other hand, its daily trade volumes for the same period ranged between $300 Million and $1.2 Billion.

It also makes it here because the listing with different crypto trading platforms makes the trading both actual and AVAX CFDs possible. Each form of trade has its key benefits with CFD trading being ability to open large AVAX trades with insignificant capital by applying leverage as well as ability to long or short AVAX trade.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Where to Trade Cryptocurrencies in 2022

Most of the top cryptocurrencies to trade that we have discussed herein above are massively popular and thus listed with virtually all the popular crypto trading platforms. Of these, however, we recommend that you start buying and selling cryptos on either of the following trading platforms.

eToro - Best for beginner crypto traders. eToro has a highly intuitive user interface, supports a wide range of crypto assets, and allows you to trade both actual crypto coins and crypto CFDs (for select countries).

Best for beginner crypto traders. eToro has a highly intuitive user interface, supports a wide range of crypto assets, and allows you to trade both actual crypto coins and crypto CFDs (for select countries). Coinbase - Best for intuitive trading platform. Coinbase is deeply liquid, supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and maintains ultra-fast order execution speeds.

Best for intuitive trading platform. Coinbase is deeply liquid, supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and maintains ultra-fast order execution speeds. Binance - Best for low transaction fees. Binance is the most liquid crypto exchange, it supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and trading pairs, and has a resource-rich trading platform.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

How to Trade Cryptocurrencies on eToro - Step by Step Guide

Want to jump straight to trading top cryptocurrencies on eToro? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to trade cryptocurrency and get started.

Step 1: Register an account with eToro

Open the official eToro website ad tap on the “Join Now” button to begin the account creation process. Complete the registration form that pops up by entering your basic personal information.

Step 2: Verify identity

To complete the registration process, the multi-regulated crypto trading platform will demand that you verify your identity.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Log in to your eToro user dashboard and click on the “Deposit” icon. A funding tab will pop up, presenting you with a wide range of payment options based on your country of residence. Note that the minimum initial deposit for the UK and US residents is $10.

Step 4: Decide on which Coin to trade

After going through the list of the tip cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022, decide on the crypto coin you wish to buy and look it up on the list of crypto assets supported by eToro.

Step 5: Open buy order

Choose to buy the preferred crypto asset. A trading tab will pop up and you can use it to customize the purchase by

indicating how much fiat currency you wish to spend on the trade.

Step 6: Sell the altcoin

Keep monitoring the altcoin’s price action and open a sell order when the cryptocurrency rallies and its price rises above your buying price.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Bottom Line - Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Trade in 2022

There goes everything you need to know about the best cryptocurrencies to trade in 2022.

Here, we have discussed what we consider the 10 top crypto to trade at the moment. We have told you how volatile their price action has been in the past, looked at their liquidity, the exchanges they are listed and generally why they deserve to be on your watchlist for the best crypto to trade today.

We have then told you where and how to trade cryptocurrency. And if you want to start buying these coins immediately, we have provided you with a step by step on how to trade either of these cryptocurrencies on the all-popular eToro exchange.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions about Top Cryptocurrencies to Trade in 2022

What is the best crypto trade in 2022?

We believe Bitcoin to be the best cryptocurrency to trade in 2022. But here, we have provided nine other cryptocurrencies that we believe are worth trading today.

What is the best exchange for crypto trading today?

In this guide, we have introduced you to three of what we consider the best exchanges to trade cryptocurrencies in 2022.

Which cryptocurrencies will explode in 2022?

No one can tell with utmost accuracy what cryptocurrency will rebound first and explode in 2022. Our fundamental and technical analysis of the industry, however, indicates that the 10 cryptocurrencies we have discussed above have the highest potential of blowing up.

Is crypto worth trading in 2022?

Yes, cryptocurrency is worth trading as it presents traders with a massive opportunity to grow their portfolio. However, understand that crypto trading is only as promising as it is risky - so only invest what you can afford to lose.

How much do I need to start trading cryptocurrencies today?

There is no standard minimum amount needed to trade cryptos because virtually all the crypto exchanges available will let you buy fractional cryptocurrencies. At eToro, for instance, you can start trading crypto with as little as $10.

>>>Trade Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.