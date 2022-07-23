The Red Arrow jets and Typhoon warplanes were grounded amid safety concerns over their ejector seats.

Only essential flying was permitted while checks were carried out into the “technical issue”, which it was feared “may affect the safe operation” of the ejector seats, the RAF said.

The Red Arrow jets have been cleared for flying in time for a Scottish appearance today.

The team is set to perform in a display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine, North Ayrshire.

However, non-essential flying for the Typhoons remains paused "as a temporary safety precaution".

An RAF spokesman said: “After further detailed technical investigations, we are pleased to announce that the Red Arrows have been cleared to resume activity immediately.

“Non-essential flying for Typhoon remains paused as a temporary safety precaution.

“This will have no impact on our operational security, with our patrol flight commitments to UK and Nato being met.”

It means the Typhoons currently cannot take part in non-operational flights – which would include air displays, training and exercises.