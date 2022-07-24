IT was a series that took viewers behind the scenes at one of Scotland’s largest holiday parks that captivated audiences, drawn to the stunning coastal scenery that also featured.

Now ‘Life on the Bay’, is returning later this year, as Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Fife yesterday announced that filming is underway on a second series.

The first episodes aired on BBC Scotland in January, produced by Red Sky Productions.

“It’s great news, who wouldn’t want to enjoy another series of Life on the Bay," said director of the park, Steven Wallace, who was one of the “stars” of the first series, seen balancing on caravans, cleaning out the swimming pool, racing across the Forth in a lifeboat and demonstrating his prowess at crown green bowling.



“After the very positive reaction to the first series, which we were told by many people brightened up their Sunday evenings throughout the winter, we hoped that the BBC would commission Red Sky, who have been fantastic to deal with, to produce a second series.

“We received the news a few weeks ago that, yes, there was to be another eight episodes filmed, so were delighted, with filming starting straight away to capture the best of the summer season.”

The series will feature a second location too, with filming taking place at the Old Manor Hotel, along the coast in Lundin Links , a new business purchased by the Wallace family.

Mr Wallace added: “We can say to viewers that there are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family , from our staff, and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger than life characters to reveal. We are all a bit more relaxed in front of the cameras now too.”

Now that covid restrictions have eased the park is really busy, with lots going on – this summer is giving holidaymakers and daytrippers a taste of normality, which is great. We can see the pleasure on people’s faces. Plus, in the last week or so, the weather has really come good too.”

Jane Rogerson, executive producer, said “We’re delighted to be back at Pettycur bay. We’ll be back with the owners and staff the viewers loved in series one as well as some new loveable characters.

“With restrictions lifted for the first time in three years the park is back in full swing and promises another sunny treat for viewers across Scotland and beyond.”