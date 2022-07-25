A small telephone box, a grand historic house and a forest occupied by free-roaming hens dubbed Chicken Town will feature in a new festival of ‘making’, which celebrates the art, skill, beauty and satisfaction that comes with creating.

The first Angus Festival of Making will bring together the wealth of creativity and making across the north east region, spanning weaving to pottery and painting, to food and drink.

Set to take place from August 20 to 28, the new festival will showcase art, craft and artisan produce, and offer the chance to try new creative activities in a series of taster sessions and workshops.

Venues include Murton Farm in Forfar, a sprawling former quarry, nature reserve and visitor farm, which will run makers’ sessions for children and young people.

At the other end of the spectrum is the 128 Telephone Box Gallery, a micro contemporary art gallery in a traditional red phone box in Kirriemuir, where festival founder and artist Dierdre Bennett plans to exhibit items made using recycled materials from her print workshop.

Venues also include illustrator Grisel Miranda’s studio and shop, The Art Shed in Montrose, which will feature the work of 16 different Angus artists.

There will be readings of her two illustrated children’s books, and tours of her workshop, outdoor organic garden with polytunnel and Chicken Town, a fun forest space occupied by rehomed hens and a cockerel.

A range of individual workspaces, art studios and creative spaces dotted around the region will also open their doors throughout the festival, while artisan food and drink makers will be offering tastings including chocolate pies and beer.

A key event will be at Brothock Gallery, Arbroath Library, which is the venue for Telling Tales, the debut exhibition by Angus Creatives, a new group of artists inspired by the places they live and work.

It will reflect on the history of the area’s people, its landscape and local produce in works that make use of locally foraged materials.

While at Wellbank Hall, Wellbank, celebrated heritage stonecarver David McGovern of Monikie Rock Art plans demonstrations and an exhibition while independent craft brewery Mór Beers will offer guided tasting of their beers.

Events are planned at Hospitalfield in Arbroath, a major arts and heritage organisation which is currently showing Eduardo Paolozzi’s sculpture Rio, on loan from Hunterian Museum in Glasgow.

And Kinnordy House, Kirriemuir, where hand weaver and scientist Lynne Hocking will offer visitors the chance to use her tabletop loom to contribute to a large collaborative piece, with the option to bring their own material to incorporate into the piece.

There will also be opportunities at other locations to take see weaver Rachel Bower create willow baskets and displays of textile printing, ceramics, pottery and painted glass sessions.

The festival – the first of its kind in the region - is initiated by Angus Creatives, a network of professional creatives living and working in the area, and supported by the Angus Place Partnership, Creative Scotland and Angus Alive.

Co-founder Carol Sinclair of Angus Festival of Making said: “We are really excited to launch this new festival.

“There is a hidden wealth of creativity in Angus and we're looking forward to sharing our stories and inspiration.

“There will be a whole variety of opportunities to try hands-on making experiences, sample delicious local produce and see behind the scenes to understand the skills and creativity that go into each product.”

All events will be free to attend. A full programme will be released at the beginning of August, along with online interactive map and guide to festival venues.