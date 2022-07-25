THOUSANDS of football fans will be affected due to a Glasgow subway strike which coincides with Rangers first home game of the new season.
Union Unite has confirmed that its Glasgow subway members have voted for strike action with the first Rangers home game of the season on Saturday, August 6 against Kilmarnock set to be affected.
The summer of discontent continues with the latest transport strikes due to hit thousands of fans who would travel by underground to and from nearby stations, including Ibrox, on match days.
Read more: Glasgow bagel business owner on mission to help young LGBT Scots
Unite members voted by 99 per cent for strike action on a 83 per cent turnout.
Strike dates have now been revealed. The 24-hour strike action is scheduled to take place on the following days when Rangers are in action again including European ties:
- Saturday 6 August - Rangers v Kilmarnock
- Tuesday 9 August - Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise
- Saturday 13 August - Rangers v St Johnstone
- Saturday 27 August - Rangers v Ross County
The dispute centres on the subway system operators Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) enforcing changes to duty schedules. Unite members are increasingly being called in to work shifts at short notice leading to significant work-life pressures.
Discussions with SPT have failed to give members assurances over family responsibilities, and that personal time away from work will be respected. Unite represents over 200 members at SPT including train drivers and station staff.
Willie Thomson, Unite Industrial Officer, added: “The strike ballot is a last resort for a hardworking and loyal workforce. Time and again the workers have gone above and beyond by keeping the subway running during Covid, and through a time of significant staff pressures. Our members are angry about the unfair duty rosters which have resulted in imposed shift changes at short notice. This is detrimental to our members’ work life balance. SPT should be in no doubt as to our members’ determination to have these rosters changed.”
SPT were contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel