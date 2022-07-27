A Scottish Royal Air Force Commander who went missing on a major mountain expedition in Pakistan is believed to have died.

Gordon Henderson, understood to be from Dunfermline, Fife, disappeared on one of the world's highest mountains, Broad Peak, on July 19.

The Wing Commander was taking part in British Services Mountaineering Expedition.

The Royal Air Force has now confirmed that the man is presumed dead.

A spokesperson said: “The Royal Air Force is deeply saddened to announce that Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is missing believed killed on Broad Peak Mountain in Pakistan.

“Wing Commander Henderson went missing on July 19, 2022, whilst participating in the British Services Mountaineering Expedition.

The Scotsman reported an investigation is now underway into the details of the disapppearance.

The British Services Mountaineering Expedition’s Pakistan 2022 was due to cover the “the length of the infamous Baltoro Glacier” before travelling to Broad Peak and K2 base camps. Finally, the team would ascend the Gondogoro La pass at 5,600m.

The airman, who studied at Heriot-Watt University and served in Afghanistan, is survived by his wife Kerry, with the family also understood to have links to San Antonio in Texas.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the airman, who was well regarded in Scottish mountaineering circles, have not been released as an investigation gets underway.

​Following a period of acclimatisation, the team, which included members of the Pakistani Armed Forces, was due to focus on the main ascent of Broad Peak, which sits at 8,051m.

A statement from the RAF Mountaineering Association said: “RAF Mountaineering is deeply saddened to announce that Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is reported missing, believed killed, on Broad Peak, Pakistan.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”