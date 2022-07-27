On average 1273 people were testing positive for Covid-19 daily in Scotland, according to the latest seven-day data.  

Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) have recorded a decrease in the number of cases week-on-week, with the seven-day average dropping by 29.7% during the week ending July 24. 

However, this is thought to be an underestimate as fewer people register their results after free testing came to an end earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, the latest statistical report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that 340,900 people would have tested positive for the virus in the week ending July 14.

This showed a rise in the prevalence of the virus.

During that time an average of 123 people were admitted to hospital per day with the virus - a total of 31 of them to intensive care. 

The number of hospital patients with Covid is at 1584.