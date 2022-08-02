Looking for a good potential cryptocurrency to invest in this year? Keep reading to learn more about the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 and beyond.

If you want to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2022, it is essential to understand the geopolitical situation in the market today. The war in Ukraine has triggered a rise in commodity prices, forcing Central Banks to raise interest rates. In the process, money flow into high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies has dropped.

It's one of the main reasons cryptocurrency prices have dropped hard this year and are at risk of further correction. In essence, you need to invest in cryptocurrencies that have the potential to survive long term.

Many of the cryptocurrencies in this list have the fundamentals to survive the current crisis and reward investors over time.

This list of top cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 includes high-growth cryptocurrencies and crypto blue chips. If you are unsure of how to buy any of these cryptocurrencies, we have also included detailed steps on how to buy cryptocurrencies.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Top 21 Cryptocurrencies for 2022

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Binance Coin

Cardano

Dogecoin

XRP

Polkadot

Uniswap

Bitcoin Cash

Solana

Chainlink

Polygon

Theta

Shiba Inu

Vechain

Stellar

Filecoin

Aave

Monero

Tron

Cronos

Top 21 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2022

If you are ready to jump into the high-risk high-return world of cryptocurrencies, let’s take an in-depth look at the top cryptocurrencies to buy and invest today.

1. Bitcoin

If you want a cryptocurrency that gives you an element of safety and long-term value growth, you may want to consider Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a form of digital money that operates outside any government or central bank. The total number of Bitcoins available will never exceed 21 million. Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder, designed Bitcoin this way as an insurance policy in case governments went on a fiat printing spree.

2. Ethereum

Ethereum is a perfect cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 for those looking for passive value growth and those wanting to start an online business in the blockchain space.

The Ethereum blockchain is a popular choice for launching initial coin offerings or ICOS. Many of these crypto finance transactions use it because they have faith in its security system, which records all trades on an open ledger that can't be altered.

Ethereum has also become popular as a launchpad for NFTs, which you can also consider buying today.

3. Binance Coin

Cryptocurrency exchanges will only grow in adoption as more investors turn to crypto. This also means exchange tokens will grow in demand over time. Since Binance is the largest and one of the fastest-growing exchanges today, BNB comes across as a top cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

Binance Coin also goes through quarterly token burns. The exchange uses 20% of its profits to buy and destroy BNB. This process is set to continue until 50% of the BNB in circulation is erased. It's a process that pretty much guarantees long-term value growth for investors.

4. Cardano

Sometimes the best way to invest is not to invest in what is winning today but in what has the potential to win in the future. This is what makes Cardano a high-potential cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

Cardano is an Ethereum competitor and, while not highly adopted, has the technical capabilities of the future – scalability, security, and decentralization.

Cardano is a cryptocurrency that doesn't require mining like Ethereum does. This means it is environmentally friendly and achieves faster transactions than other coins on the market.

Since all indications are that blockchain technology will only grow in long-term adoption, Cardano's odds of success are pretty high.

5. Dogecoin

If you love the thrill and risks of cryptocurrencies, you may want to consider investing in meme coins in 2022. Dogecoin happens to be one of the best meme coins you can invest in 2022.

In 2020, Dogecoin experienced a surge in popularity thanks to Elon Musk. Elon Musk was an advocate of this cryptocurrency on social media, where he touted its benefits while spreading awareness around it.

Not only did his moves pay off in terms of Dogecoin's adoption, but its potential as an investment has grown, too. This makes Dogecoin as one of the best low-cost cryptocurrencies to buy and hold in 2022.

6. XRP

If you believe cryptocurrencies will disrupt the banking system, then you would consider XRP an excellent cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

XRP, the creation of Ripple Labs Inc, differs from Bitcoin because it cannot be mined. Instead, it uses what's called a "hash tree" allowing it to process up to 1500 transactions per second at an almost negligible fee.

This has seen it grow in banking as a tool for cross-border payments. Currently, XRP is bogged down by legal issues around Ripple, but adoption continues to grow.

That's a good sign that once these issues are over, XRP could emerge as one of the best cryptocurrency investments in 2022.

7. Polkadot

If you have a good understanding of blockchain technology, especially the potential that Web 3.0 holds, then you should consider Polkadot. Polkadot is a creation of Gavin Wood, a member of the Ethereum founding team.

Polkadot is powered by "parachains"- blockchains that can process more transactions than Ethereum by orders of magnitude. These are designed to be more efficient and may offer an alternative for those seeking scalability and low costs.

Experts are taunting Web 3.0 as a potential next evolution of the web as we know it. This makes coins suited for the market awesome cryptocurrency investments for 2022. The odds favor their growth going into the future.

8. Uniswap

Exchange tokens, especially decentralized ones, have a lot of potential for growth in 2022. That's because more investors are turning to DEXs for security. In fact, Cz_Binance, the founder of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, believes that DEXs will beat centralized exchanges in transaction volumes in a few years.

That's why Uniswap looks like such an attractive investment in 2022. Uniswap is the largest and best-known DEX in the market today.

Besides the growing adoption, Uniswap is trading at record lows compared to its prices in 2021. This means you are getting a high potential cryptocurrency asset at record lows.

9. Bitcoin Cash

Looking for a cryptocurrency that has proven itself in terms of adoption and potential value growth? You may want to consider Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin Cash is a Bitcoin fork from 2017 and has enjoyed a relatively high degree of success since it launched.

Bitcoin Cash takes the best features of Bitcoin and improves them, especially on transaction numbers and costs. For context, the BCH network handles more than 23 million daily transactions, which is more than what the original protocol supports.

This gives BCH lots of growth potential. It makes BCH undoubtedly one of the best cryptocurrency investments in 2022.

10. Solana

If you believe scalability is the key to unlocking blockchain's full potential, then you would want to consider Solana.

Solana is one of the most scalable blockchains in the market today. It can handle up to 50k transactions per second at pretty negligible fees.

Solana is the brainchild of Qualcomm engineer Anatoly Yakovenko and uses Proof-of-History, a relatively new consensus mechanism.

Yakovenko's team is confident that Proof-of-History consensus makes blockchain incredibly fast. This gives Solana price prediction lots of potential for adoption and also makes SOL tokens an excellent cryptocurrency investment in 2022.

11. Chainlink

Cryptocurrency investments are like every other investment out there. The best investments are those whose fundamentals are strong, but the price is underperforming.

One cryptocurrency that perfectly meets this criterion is Chainlink. Chainlink aims to provide a bridge between real-world data and smart contracts on their blockchain network. Their currency, LINK, can be used for completing transactions within these smart contracts.

This is a big deal because for smart contracts to run, they need real-world data. This puts Chainlink at the center of the blockchain industry. Essentially, the more cryptocurrencies are adopted, the higher the odds are that LINK's value will also grow.

Given that LINK is currently trading at a significant discount from its most recent highs, it comes across as a crypto asset with a huge price-value mismatch.

12. Polygon

An investment in Ethereum scaling solutions is smart, given Ethereum's dominance in the smart contracts space. That's because as Ethereum adoption grows, so will the potential for such scaling solutions to grow in value.

Polygon is one of the Ethereum scaling solutions that easily stands out as a top cryptocurrency investment today. Polygon's success is heavily linked to the success of Ethereum 2.0, and so far, the indicators are positive.

After years of work, Ethereum 2.-0 is becoming a reality, and the testnet merge has recently been termed a success. This means soon, Ethereum will be running fully as Ethereum 2.0, and Polygon will take a leading role in completing transactions.

Polygon's tokenomics also make it quite attractive as an investment. Like Ethereum, MATIC tokens are burned with every transaction, which means supply will drop over time relative to the demand.

These factors put Polygon in a unique position for growth in 2022 and for many years to come.

13. Theta

Everyone is talking about blockchain and how it will change the world. But what does this mean for you? There may soon be a way to get your excess bandwidth turned into money.

Theta is one of the cryptocurrencies that have this functionality, and one of its high potential features is Theta TV. Theta TV is expected to reach up to 75 million existing devices, including smartphones from Samsung— Theta plans to eventually bring its functionality out further, including other major companies' hardware.

Besides, Theta has potential value because more people are getting tired of censorship on YouTube and other social media platforms.

All these factors put THETA forecast in a good place for growth and make it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. The price may be underperforming now, but the prospects are bright.

14. Shiba Inu

Meme coins have been growing in popularity since 2021. This was after investors found out that they have the potential to make them rich.

This expectation for high gains still makes Shiba Inu one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in today. The more investors expect SHIB to do well, the higher the odds for FOMO in the next bull market.

That aside, there is a lot going on within Shiba Inu that makes it a good investment today. The biggest one has to be the Metaverse. Shiba Inu recently entered the Metaverse, giving it space in one of the fastest-growing aspects of the crypto market today.

Shiba Inu also has regular token burns, a factor that adds to its potential to go up in value going into the future.

15. Vechain

The last two years have exposed massive weaknesses in global supply chains. Blockchain technology is offering solutions that could help solve some of these problems and create the next generation of supply chains.

Vechain is one of the top cryptocurrencies that are leading the way on this front. Vechain was founded in 2015 by an employee of the Luis Vuitton China division. Since it hit the market, Vechain has focused on creating transparency in supply chains. Businesses seem to be taking up the idea, including Luis Vuitton.

Adoption quite expectedly means growing value within the Vechain ecosystem, namely the VET and VTHO tokens. These tokens have rewarded investors quite well in the last few cryptocurrency bull rallies.

With growing adoption, the value generated from these tokens is expected to go up even more going into the future. Vechain is undoubtedly one of the top cryptocurrency investments in 2022.

16.Stellar

If you have tried sending money internationally, you know that the baking system is too slow and ripe for disruption.

Like XRP, Stellar is one of the cryptocurrencies looking to make international banking faster and more efficient. Stellar acts as a fast, low-cost bridge for making transactions across the banking network.

Stellar also has a very strong use case as a way for the global unbanked population to access financial services. Since Stellar launched, adoption on this front has been growing.

As more people accept blockchain-based financial services, XLM stands out as one of the best cryptocurrency investments in 2022, and for the next couple of years.

17. Filecoin

Do you believe in a future where the cloud storage market could be disrupted and power is taken away from big tech? Well, then you may probably want to check out Filecoin.

With Filecoin, it's easy to access everything from any device. No more worries about losing or formatting essential data - just fire up the app on phone and computer alike because this decentralized storage network will always have what you need storing safely for eternity in its Blockchain-based database.

Adoption has grown since Filecoin launched, and investors expect it to keep growing. Perhaps, the biggest validation of Filecoin as an investment was its addition to the Grayscale Investment Trust. It's an indicator that even institutional money has faith in Filecoin, a factor that makes FIL easily one of the best cryptocurrency investments to make today.

18. Aave

If you think DeFi has a bright future ahead, then you might want to consider Aave. With Aave, you can now loan and borrow a range of crypto assets while earning interest. And it doesn't stop there. If the user wants their currency in return for less than what they were originally lent out at - no problem; that option exists too with the Aave innovative DeFi technology.

Besides strong internal fundamentals, Aave's potential success is also linked to broader market factors. A huge portion of the world population has access to smartphones but doesn't have access to financial markets.

Blockchain, through DeFi, is taunted as one of the potential solutions to this problem. This means leading DeFi cryptocurrencies like Aave have a very high potential for growth going into the future. That's why you should consider it as a top cryptocurrency to invest in now, ahead of the next cryptocurrency bull market.

19. Monero

Ideally, cryptocurrencies are supposed to be potential fiat replacements. However, besides the high volatility, many other factors are hindering cryptocurrencies on this front.

One of them is that most of them, including Bitcoin, are not fungible. Unlike a dollar bill that is exchangeable for the next regardless of the source, most cryptocurrencies can easily be blacklisted.

Monero is one of the cryptocurrencies that win big on this front. Monero is designed in such a way that all its transactions are untraceable. This means one Monero is exchangeable for another regardless of the source. It's what makes Monero the perfect cryptographic money.

With the growing interest of governments in cryptocurrencies and the legitimate citizen concerns for privacy, Monero stands out as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. Monero value is likely to keep going up going into the future.

21. Tron

When Tron started, it was primarily thought of as just another crypto positioning itself as an Ethereum killer. However, many of these "Ethereum Killers" have come and gone, and Tron remains strong.

The Tron ecosystem has grown over time and now even boasts of a widely adopted stable coin called USDD.

Aside from its fast-growing ecosystem, Tron's underlying consensus mechanism is quite good. Tron runs on a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. This helps keep the network secure, while at the same time cutting on the total energy consumed by the Tron network.

This is important because the world is increasingly conscious of climate issues. It's a factor that makes Tron the top crypto buy for 2022.

22. Cronos

Cryptocurrency payments are growing in adoption, and Cronos is one of those leading the way. Cronos is used for payments and a system where users can instantly exchange one cryptocurrency for the other.

While Cronos is facing a lot of competition in the market, it has a competitive edge that could see it do well going into the future. For instance, traders looking to exchange cryptocurrencies get much lower fees on Crypto.com compared to most top exchanges like Coinbase.

What are the most successful cryptocurrencies?

While there are a lot of successful cryptocurrencies in the market today, the most successful of them are web 3.0, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The world is increasingly embracing blockchain technology, and this means any cryptocurrency that can decentralize existing systems has what it takes to grow in value.

Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies are taking the web away from extremely powerful web companies, DeFi cryptocurrencies are banking the unbanked, while the Metaverse digitizes how we live and work. All this makes them high-potential cryptocurrency investments for 2022 and beyond.

What would be a good cryptocurrency to buy now?

If you want to increase your potential for success, invest in a cryptocurrency with a high underlying value and trading at a super-low price. However, if you want stability and potential long-term value appreciation, you may want to consider any of the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

How to get started in cryptocurrency investing

The best thing about cryptocurrencies is that you don't need much money to start investing. There are lots of cheap cryptocurrencies that hold a lot of potential for value growth. You can also choose to dollar-cost average into the more expensive cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

How to buy cryptocurrencies

You don't need any special knowledge to start investing in cryptocurrencies. All you need to do is create an account with a regulated broker like eToro and you are good to go.

What makes for a promising cryptocurrency to invest in?

A good cryptocurrency should have the following traits:

Utility – The use case of a cryptocurrency is one of the most important considerations when investing. For best results, it is prudent to invest in a cryptocurrency that people are using rather than just investing in an abstract concept. A good example of a high-potential cryptocurrency is Ethereum. Ethereum is widely used in creating Dapps, a factor that will influence its value going into the future.

The use case of a cryptocurrency is one of the most important considerations when investing. For best results, it is prudent to invest in a cryptocurrency that people are using rather than just investing in an abstract concept. A good example of a high-potential cryptocurrency is Ethereum. Ethereum is widely used in creating Dapps, a factor that will influence its value going into the future. Technical capabilities – The current state of blockchain networks is not ideal for large-scale payments. While the technology has grown exponentially in recent years, it's still early days, and many experts believe that most Blockchains won't be able to scale up until they add more features. That said, it is best to invest in cryptocurrencies that have an edge, even at current levels of technology.

The current state of blockchain networks is not ideal for large-scale payments. While the technology has grown exponentially in recent years, it's still early days, and many experts believe that most Blockchains won't be able to scale up until they add more features. That said, it is best to invest in cryptocurrencies that have an edge, even at current levels of technology. Total supply – The dollar has lost 95% of its value since World War I when it was still backed by gold. What caused this drastic plunge? The answer lies with two major events: the exit from the gold standard, and the increasing supply through printing more money. Cryptocurrencies, too, have a similar problem. Cryptocurrencies with a large or expanding supply are likely to lose value over time. The best cryptocurrencies to buy are those with a small, capped supply.

The dollar has lost 95% of its value since World War I when it was still backed by gold. What caused this drastic plunge? The answer lies with two major events: the exit from the gold standard, and the increasing supply through printing more money. Cryptocurrencies, too, have a similar problem. Cryptocurrencies with a large or expanding supply are likely to lose value over time. The best cryptocurrencies to buy are those with a small, capped supply. The crypto backers – The people behind a cryptocurrency matter in its value growth. The more credible the team, the higher the odds investors will have faith in a cryptocurrency.

What are the steps for buying cryptocurrencies?

Buying a cryptocurrency is as easy as ABC. You need to find a regulated broker and follow the steps below.

Create a crypto account.

Verify your account by sending identity documents.

Deposit funds, as low as $50.

Start investing in the cryptocurrency of your choice.

Besides being regulated, eToro offers new investors many features that can help them improve their trading capabilities. For instance, it has a copy trading feature that allows new investors to copy more experienced traders' trading moves.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.