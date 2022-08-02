In a sea of over 20000 cryptocurrencies, finding top crypto assets with the most potential can be overwhelming. Most of these are known for their hype, aggressive marketing, and fancy promises. Most have even recruited celebrities and crypto influencers who employ every trick in the book to keep them trending on social media platforms and other crypto circles.

But we have done the research, analyzed hundreds of crypto assets, and eventually settled with what we consider the top 10 cryptos with the most potential today.

In this guide, we tell why each of these made the cut for the cryptocurrency with the highest potential and how you too can identify cryptos with the most potential.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

10 Best Cryptocurrencies with most potential in 2022

Here is an overview of the top 10 best cryptocurrencies with the highest potential to grow. We, however, will be discussing them all in detail in the next section.

Ethereum (ETH) - Overall Best Crypto with Most Potential in 2022 Solana (SOL) - Most Promising Smart Contract Token Cardano (ADA) - Undervalued Crypto with Highest Growth Potential Polygon (MATIC) - Promising Layer 2 Token to Buy at a Big Discount ApeCoin (APE) - Best Performing Token to Buy in 2022 The Sandbox (SAND) - Best Metaverse with a Highest Potential Chainlink (LINK) - Interoperability Token with Massive Potential for Upward Value Gain Tron (TRX) - Underutilized Entertainment Blockchain with Huge Potential for Growth Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Discounted Meme Coin with Massive Growth Potential Cosmos (ATOM) - Fast Rising Exchange-Based Token to Buy Today

A Closer Look at Top Cryptos with Most Potential for Value Gain in 2022

Finding top cryptocurrencies with the most potential can be overwhelming, especially when you consider the number of seemingly promising coins in existence today. To help enrich your crypto portfolio, however, we have come up with a list of what we consider the top cryptos with the most potential for future value gain.

These have the highest potential of exploding and posting incredible returns over the next few months.

1. Ethereum (ETH) - Overall best Crypto with the most potential in 2022

Ethereum is believed to be the most important crypto project and ETH tokens are believed to be the most valuable blockchain. In fact, a growing number of analysts are confident it will eventually overthrow Bitcoin as the most valuable cryptocurrency. However, much of its value is unrealized, which is why it tops our list of best cryptos with the most potential future.

We also feature it here because ETH token prices are massively discounted - currently selling more than 80% below their all-time high. Analysts are convinced the market has hinted at recovery and that it only is a matter of time before ETH resumes its early 2021 price rally.

Other factors that convince analysts to add Ethereum to the list of cryptos with the most potential in 2022 include the level of development taking place on the network. Ethereum, for instance, is home to the largest pool of emerging crypto technologies - right from the metaverse to DeFi, dApps, Web3, meme currencies, and even NFTs.

All these, plus the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade are all expected to catapult ETH token prices to unprecedented heights. By the turn of the decade, for example, optimists are confident that ETH will have rallied 10000% and broken above $100,000.

2. Solana (SOL) - Most Promising Smart Contract Token

Solana is the fastest-growing smart contract platform. It operates one of the most vibrant crypto ecosystems, which is expected to rile up SOL token prices to unprecedented heights over the next few months.

Like most other cryptocurrencies, Solana token prices are at the moment, massively discounted - trading more than 85% below their all-time high. But Solana has already proved its resilience, which is the primary reason we consider it the top crypto with the most potential.

Moving forward, Solana’s growing ecosystem, collaborations with more on- and off-chain brands, a recovering crypto market, and growing investor interest in the brand are all expected to help re-ignite value gain for SOL tokens.

In the next 5 years, the majority of analysts expect SOL token prices to rally by 5000% and reach $2,000 before racing higher up and tearing above $5000 - more than 12000% above current prices - by the turn of the decade.

Other factors expected to influence Solana’s future value gain include a recovering crypto market, rising adoption of crypto technology, and rising investor interest in the smart contract platform. Both fundamentals and technical analysis also point to a promising future for Solana tokens - which is yet another reason why we include SOL among the top cryptos with the most potential.

3. Cardano (ADA) - Undervalued Cryptos With Highest Growth Potential

Cardano is arguably the most secure blockchain technology. It is also the largest smart contract platform running on proof-of-stake technology. These notwithstanding, the ADA token is still trading below $1 - making it one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy today.

We feature it among the top cryptos with the most potential to buy in 2022 because it is bound for a massive upward price correction. Virtually everyone understands that the only thing keeping ADA token prices from blowing up is the peer-research requirement for applications and programs hosted on its network.

It could also be the fact that Cardan has been slow to integrate crypto technologies. But it has since embraced the smart contract functionality, DeFi, dApps, algorithmic stablecoins, and is expected to launch more popular programs.

These, plus a recovering crypto market and rising adoption for ADA tokens are all expected to ignite an upward price correction for ADA tokens. We, therefore, include Cardano among cryptocurrencies with the highest potential because we expect it to resume the early 2021 rally and explode to the highs of $25 - up 6500%+ the current price - by the turn of the decade.

4. Polygon (MATIC) - Promising Layer 2 Token to Buy At a Big Discount

Polygon is the most popular and the most valuable layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain. We feature it among the top cryptos with the most potential because it is massively underutilized. Moreover, a growing number of off- and on-chain brands have already expressed interest in building on the platform.

Today, for example, leading crypto applications and programs such as Uniswap, Opensea, Aave, and The Sandbox are hosted on Polygon. Off-chain brands like Adidas have also expressed interest in using Polygon as their entry point into the crypto-verse.

Polygon has also attracted the attention of leading crypto-focused venture capitalists like Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Andreessen Horowitz. These are funding Polygon’s multi-million vision of eventually becoming the Amazon Web Services of the crypto world. They are especially interested in Polygon because it is a multi-chain scaling solution that intends to extend its services past Ethereum and onto all other EVM-compatible blockchains.

All these prove that Polygon is a hugely promising altcoin that is yet to scratch the surface of its disrupting power. When much of these come to fruition, optimists are confident that MATIC token prices will rally and test the highs of $60 - implying that you could be buying at a 12000% discount today.

5. ApeCoin (APE) - Best Performing Token To Buy in 2022

ApeCoin is a relatively new cryptocurrency - launched in March 2022. It is also one of the few coins that have rallied amidst a contracting market and raced up to new heights. Much of this is attributable to its massive community of supporters and oversubscription by crypto influencers and celebrities who have helped fuel the hype around the coin. It could also be associated by its close association with arguably the most popular NFT projects yet - the BAYC and MAYC NFTs.

We feature APE among the top cryptos with the most potential because we are convinced that its value will continue rallying. An overwhelming majority of A-List celebrities and crypto influencers continue HODLing both APE tokens and BAYC/MAYC NFTs and we expect them to continue fanning the hype around these assets that keeps their price on an uptrend.

Most recently, APE developers launched Otherside metaverse. Moving forward, we expect them to start working on its usability. We also expect them to make good on their promise of launching an Apecoin-focused mainnet. And all of these are expected to catapult ApeCoin price prediction to unimaginable heights - further confirming that it is one of the best cryptos with the most potential for future value gain.

6. The Sandbox (SAND) - Best Metaverse With a Highest Potential

The Sandbox is one of the most popular and fastest-growing metaverse projects. In addition to the metaverse concept, its popularity could also be attributed to the fact that it integrates two other fast-rising crypto technologies - the Play-to-Earn gaming model and NFT technologies. Sandbox is, therefore, massively popular among crypto investors who are chasing secondary sources of income either through flipping NFTs or playing online games.

We feature it among the best cryptos with the most potential in 2022 because it has committed to introducing more P2E games to its platform. We also feature it here because it continues to welcome vastly popular brands like Gucci, Samsung, Adidas, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Atari to its virtual world. These don’t just help popularize The Sandbox but also draw in more users and push up the value of Sandbox’s virtual real estate.

Ultimately, The Sandbox hopes to morph into the largest and most dominant blockchain-based social-media platform. And all these are expected to play a key role in driving the already uptrending SAND token prices to new heights.

By the turn of the decade, SAND is expected to race towards $60 - effectively growing its current value by as much as 5000%.

7. Chainlink (LINK) - Interoperability Token With Massive Potential For Upward Value Gain

The majority of crypto analysts and crypto industry observers agree that Chainlink will be one of the most important cryptocurrencies of the future. It provides the crucial bridge between real-world and cryptoverse - allowing crypt programs and applications to use real-world data. This is expected to inform the creation of more sophisticated smart contracts, DeFi protocols, and dApps.

Today, Chainlink has access to more than 1 billion data points and is currently being used by such DeFi protocols as Aave. It has also collaborated with numerous data providers like Huobi and Alpha Vantage.

Moreover, it has onboarded reliable data verification platforms like Associated Press, FedEx, and AccuWeather. These have helped expand Chainlink’s ecosystem and open it up to unlimited future growth, which is why we feature LINK tokens among top cryptos with the most potential for future gains.

Moving forward, we expect Chainlink to expand its Oracle network and project integrations. We also expect the value secured on the Chainlink ecosystem to grow exponentially. Such other factors as the recently launched Chainlink token staking program, collaborations with more brands, a recovering crypto market, and rising adoption of blockchain/crypto technology are all expected to help fuel LINK’s future value gain.

8. Tron (TRX) - Underutilized Entertainment Blockchain With Huge Potential for Growth

Like Solana and Cardano, Tron is an Ethereum-killer designed to address the scalability and high gas fee challenges facing the Ethereum blockchain. It, however, stands out from the rest because it is a specialist blockchain targeting the entertainment industry.

We feature it among the best cryptos with the most potential because it is massively underutilized despite its revolutionary approach to the entertainment industry.

Tron hopes to eventually democratize the entertainment and content creation industry. And it intends to achieve this by handing over control over distribution and revenue collection to the content creators.

To this end, Tron has created a platform that these content creators can use to distribute their content. This platform then allows for the creation of custom tokens that their fans can use to pay for the said content - effectively eliminating the intermediaries.

This far, Tron has attracted the attention of such A-list artists as Ne-Yo and Lil Yachty who have been at the forefront of promoting the platform. Others like Lindsay Lohan collaborated with the Justin Sun-led blockchain network in the launch and sale of their NFT projects.

Moving forward, we expect Tron to integrate more crypto technologies, especially NFTs, Web3, DeFi, and dApps. We also expect it to draw in many content creators and their fans whose interaction with the platform will help hurl TRX token price to new heights.

9. Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Best High Yield Meme Currency

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular and the second most valuable joke currency. It shot to popularity in early 2021 due to two primary reasons.

First, it donated half of its total supply to Ethereum co-founder and celebrated cryptographer - Vitalik Buterin - who donated some and committed to burning the rest. Secondly, SHIB token prices shot up by more than 5 million percent during the early 2021 market rally.

We feature Shiba Inu among the top cryptos with the most potential to buy today because of its resilience and fast rebound rates. Like most other meme currencies, Shiba Inu derives much of its value from hype. It, therefore, is able to post unprecedented price gains in the shortest time possible - especially during market rallies.

By the next crypto market rally, for instance, the majority of analysts and speculative investors expect SHIB token price prediction to rally by 10000%+. We must also observe that Shiba Inu developers are on a mission to increase SHIB token use cases and burn rate.

They have also expanded the Shina Inu ecosystem - and all of these are expected to further fuel value gains for the 14th most valuable cryptocurrency.

10. Cosmos (ATOM) - Best Interoperability-Focused Token To Buy Today

Cosmos joins the growing list of most valuable cryptocurrencies of the future, which explains its inclusion in the index of top cryptos with the most potential. It is the leading contender to solving the biggest challenge facing the crypto industry and inhibiting blockchain adoption - interoperability.

It hopes to achieve this through the creation of an interoperable Blockchain Protocol that allows for the sharing of data and seamless communications between different blockchains.

The blockchain developers have also put together the modularity-focused Cosmos Software Development Kit (SDK). This seeks to simplify the process of building applications and programs on the blockchain - which allows more brands and developers to onboard crypto technologies.

Crypto experts are convinced that IBC and SDK tools won’t just ease blockchain adoption and fuel interoperability. They will also create demand for ATOM tokens, which effectively catapults its prices to record highs. By the turn of the decade, for instance, ATOM prices are expected to have appreciated by more than 10000% and broken above $800.

How to Find Cryptocurrencies With The Most Potential

Finding cryptocurrencies with the highest growth potential may be overwhelming, but it is not impossible. Here are a few indicators that we considered when vetting digital currencies to identify the most potent. You too could use them to vet crypto coins and diversify your portfolio.

Sustainability of blockchains and clear roadmap: Check if the cryptocurrency has the backing of sustainable blockchain technology. Check if it has a clear roadmap and if it seeks to solve a real and urgent real-world or on-chain problem.

Check if the cryptocurrency has the backing of sustainable blockchain technology. Check if it has a clear roadmap and if it seeks to solve a real and urgent real-world or on-chain problem. In-network developments: Check the level of developer activity taking place in the network and the level and significance of collaborations being entered into between Cosmos and off- and on-chain brands.

Check the level of developer activity taking place in the network and the level and significance of collaborations being entered into between Cosmos and off- and on-chain brands. Prospects for adoption: Check if there are plans for widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency or its underlying blockchain technology in the real world or on the crypto-verse.

Check if there are plans for widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency or its underlying blockchain technology in the real world or on the crypto-verse. Pricing history: Check how the cryptocurrency has performed in the past. Check its price history and confirm that it is not only resilient but that it is also quick to rebound after a market crash.

Where to Buy Cryptocurrencies with Most Potential

The majority of the top cryptos with high potential that we have discussed above are massively popular. They, therefore, are already listed with virtually all the most popular crypto exchanges in the world.

But if you are looking to buy Cryptocurrencies with the highest potential today, we recommend using one of the following crypto exchanges:

eToro - Best for user-friendliness. eToro features one of the most intuitive user interfaces, it is transparent with trading fees and integrates the social and copy trading tools.

Best for user-friendliness. eToro features one of the most intuitive user interfaces, it is transparent with trading fees and integrates the social and copy trading tools. Coinbase - Best place to buy Cryptocurrencies instantly. Coinbase features an intuitive user interface, is deeply liquid, and supports a large number of Cryptocurrencies.

Best place to buy Cryptocurrencies instantly. Coinbase features an intuitive user interface, is deeply liquid, and supports a large number of Cryptocurrencies. Binance - Best place to buy promising Cryptocurrencies at a low fee. Binance is the most liquid crypto exchange, it also supports a wide range of cryptos and crypto pairs, and insures client digital assets.

How to Buy Cryptocurrencies in the UK With The Highest Potential on eToro

Are you looking to jump straight to buying any of these cryptocurrencies with the highest potential?

Use this step-by-step guide that teaches you how to buy any of the top cryptos with huge potential on the all-popular eToro. And you only need $10 to get started.

Step 1: Register a crypto trader account with eToro

Open the official eToro website and click the “Join Now” icon on the top right corner to begin the account creation process. Complete the user registration form that pops up by keying in such basic personal information as your name, address, country of residence, and trading experience.

Step 2: Verify your identity

eToro is a multi-regulated crypto exchange that requires all its platform users to verify their identity before they can start buying crypto on the exchange. Simply upload a copy of a government-issued identity document i.e. Passport, I.D. or driver’s license.

Step 3: Fund the account

Log in to the approved eToro account and on the user dashboard, tap on the “Deposit” tab. A funding tab will pop up indicating the payment options available to you - based on your country of residence. Choose one and follow the prompts to initiate the cash transfer - noting that you can deposit as little as $10.

Step 4: Search for the top crypto with the potential to buy

On the user dashboard, click on the “Discover” tab to view the supported asset classes. Choose “Crypto” and use the search button to look up one of the top cryptos with the most potential.

Step 5: Buy Crypto

Click on the “BUY” option against the preferred best crypto with the most potential. A trading tab will pop up and you can use it to customize the purchase by indicating the number of coins you wish to buy or the amount in fiat that you wish to spend on the cryptos.

Conclusion - Top Cryptos With Most Potential in 2022

That is it. There goes the list of best cryptos with the most potential. These have not only proved their resilience but both fundamental and technical analysis indicates that they are primed for massive value gains over the next few months and years.

Some of their underlying commonalities include that they are still under management. They have solid roadmaps and are expected to integrate key features, enter into impactful collaborations, or launch revolutionary features. They all are also banking on a recovering crypto market and rising adoption of blockchain technologies to grow their prices.

Spotted one or a couple of cryptocurrencies with the highest potential that you would like to buy today? Follow the step-by-step guide that we have provided above and it will teach you how to buy any of these cryptos on eToro in under 10 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Top Cryptos With Most Potential

Which crypto has the highest potential for value gain in 2022?

The majority in the crypto community conclude that Ethereum has the highest potential for value gain. Some expect it to rally by as much as 10000% before 2030 to reach $100k and flip BTC as the most valuable crypto project.

Which cheap cryptocurrency will explode in 2022?

In the above guide, we have provided you with a list of the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the most potential for value gain led by Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon.

Which cryptocurrency is worth buying today?

The number of cryptocurrencies with a hugely promising future is overwhelming. Here, however, we have introduced you to 10 coins that we believe have the highest chance of exploding in the near future.

What will Ethereum be worth in 5 years?

No one can tell with utmost accuracy what Ethereum will be worth in the next 5 years. Optimistic analysts are, however, confident that it will have rebounded, raced past its late 2021 highs, and broken above $20000.

Is Crypto a good long-term investment?

Yes, Crypto is a good long-term investment because it has proven its resilience and also because its value is expected to perpetually rise - especially as its demand soars.

