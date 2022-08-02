An In-depth Look At The Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy In The UK.

Since the 2008 global financial crisis, cryptocurrencies have outperformed every other asset class by a considerable margin. Everything from Bitcoin to altcoins is all up by thousands of percentages.

With more people investing in cryptocurrencies, coins and tokens are expected to grow even faster going into the future. That's why savvy investors are looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy now and hold long-term.

In this guide, we take an in-depth look at some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK, not just in 2022 but for years to come.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy In The UK

Below is a list of the ten best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK in 2022.

Cronos

Basic Attention Token

ApeCoin

Vechain

Near Protocol

Sandbox

Binance Coin

Ethereum

Solana

An In-Depth Look At The Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy In The UK

The cryptocurrency market may be lucrative, but it's no easy money. There are many cryptocurrencies, all with competing use cases and capabilities, and it can be difficult to choose which one to buy.

There is also a big challenge in the buying process. That's because there are many cryptocurrency exchanges out there, and choosing a safe one with low fees is no mean feat.

On the cryptocurrencies themselves, you will need to look at the core metrics around them. These include their price movements, market capitalization, adoption levels, among many others.

Luckily for you, we have ensured that choosing the best cryptocurrencies to buy for growth is easy.

1. Cronos – The best cryptocurrency to buy in the UK today

Top in the list of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK today is Cronos.

Cronos makes it to the top because it will likely get more media visibility than most cryptocurrencies in 2022. This is all thanks to the fact that it is one of the official sponsors of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

This is a big deal because the World Cup is one of the biggest events in the world and attracts millions of viewers globally. This means millions of people who may never have heard of Cronos will get to know of it this year. It's a factor that could play in Cronos' favor in 2022 and for years to come.

Besides this publicity, Cronos is one of the most fundamentally sound cryptocurrencies in the market today. This is all thanks to its Crypto.com app, which is one of the most adopted crypto payments apps in the market today.

Despite all these strengths, Cronos, like all other cryptocurrencies, is massively undervalued at current prices. Cronos is currently trading at 74% off its most recent highs.

Strong fundamentals and discount prices make Cronos one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK today.

2. Basic Attention Token – Top Cryptocurrency that is disrupting digital advertising

Second, on the list of top cryptos to buy in the UK is the Basic Attention Token.

The Basic Attention is the cryptocurrency that powers the Brave Browser, a privacy-focused browser that is changing how personal data is used in the digital ad industry.

Unlike conventional browsers, where user data is collected and sold to advertisers with no pay to the data owners, Brave uses BAT tokens to reward data owners.

Brave is designed so that users get rewarded for viewing ads that they like. This is also beneficial to advertisers as they only pay for real user attention, which has a higher chance of a conversion.

Since it launched, Brave has been on an exponential growth pat, makingBAT one of the most adopted cryptocurrencies in the market today.

Even with growing adoption, BAT has taken a hit in recent months, thanks to a slump in the broader cryptocurrency market. BAT is currently trading at a 73% discount from its all-time highs.

Strong fundamentals and discount prices make BAT one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK

3. ApeCoin – Top Metaverse Cryptocurrency to buy in the UK in 2022

Still, one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK is ApeCoin.

ApeCoin is a new cryptocurrency taking the Metaverse market by storm. It now outranks most of the older Metaverse cryptos.

ApeCoin's success has a lot to do with its association with the Bored Ape line of NFTs. Bored Ape NFTs have become popular thanks to their association with many top celebrities.

ApeCoin has also gotten a boost from the recent launch of the Otherside Metaverse, which will utilize ApeCoin tokens for transactions. This is a big deal because Otherside can leverage the popularity of Bored Ape NFTs to create one of the largest play-to-earn gaming ecosystems in the cryptocurrency market.

Even with all the potential that ApeCoin has, it is currently trading at a massive discount from the highs it hit in April. ApeCoin is now down by 71% from its all-time highs.

A combination of solid investor interest and discounted prices makes ApeCoin one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK today.

4. Vechain – High flying cryptocurrency that is disrupting supply chains

The other cryptocurrency in the list of best cryptocurrencies to buy in the United Kingdom is Vechain.

Vechain is a cryptocurrency that is introducing transparency in global supply chains. It does this by leveraging blockchain technology to help track products from the point of origin to the end consumer.

Vechain has already seen growing adoption in the fashion industry, among other sectors. With the challenges that the global supply chains have been facing since 2020, Vechain has the potential to see even more adoption going into the future. This makes VET a high-potential cryptocurrency to buy and hold for decades.

Interestingly, despite its growing adoption and potential to dominate global supply chains, Vechain has been underperforming for the better part of 2022. This has a lot to do with the massive correction in cryptocurrencies and across the financial markets. Currently, Vechain is trading at a discount of 84% from its most recent all-time highs. This makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK with a long-term view of the cryptocurrency market.

5. Near Protocol – Top DeFi cryptocurrency with strong growth prospects

The other cryptocurrency that makes it to the list of top cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK is Near Protocol.

Near Protocol is a relatively new cryptocurrency growing in popularity as a launchpad for DeFi projects.

One of the key factors that make Near Protocol stand out is its high scaling capabilities. This has a lot to do with its use of sharding, which is not new and is being applied by several other top cryptocurrencies.

Near Protocol exceptionalism is its use of a sharding approach called Nightshade. This is a form of sharding whereby Near Protocol can run as a single chain while spreading out the computing power to be handled by a distributed system of nodes.

Considering that scalability is one of the biggest challenges to the growth of decentralized platform blockchains, Nightshade gives Near Protocol a significant edge over its competitors. This makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy and hold long-term.

Aside from its technical capabilities, Near Protocol makes sense as a top cryptocurrency to buy now because it is trading at massive discounts.

Currently, Near Protocol is trading at 45% off its most recent highs. Interestingly, Near Protocol has weathered the 2022 bear market better than most top cryptocurrencies. This is a signal it could do well in the next bull run. It is undoubtedly one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK and hold long term.

6. Sandbox – Top P2E gaming platform that is on a growth trajectory

Next on the list of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in the United Kingdom is Sandbox.

Sandbox is one of the top Metaverse cryptocurrencies with growth potential if its 2021 performance is anything to go by. In 2021, Sandbox rallied by more than 10,000%, and if its adoption is anything to go by, then Sandbox has a good chance long term.

One area in which Sandbox has recorded significant growth is P2E gaming. Since November 2021, there has been an explosion of P2E games in Sandbox, and the reception has been positive.

From an investor perspective, this is a big deal because as the gaming ecosystem grows, it adds to the demand for SAND tokens.

Besides the growing P2E gaming ecosystem, Sandbox has seen massive growth in other areas of virtual living as well. For instance, in 2022, Sandbox was adopted by top corporations like Warner Music for use in virtual music concerts.

Such diverse use cases further add to Sandbox's potential as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK When you add to that the fact that SAND is trading at massive discounts, it is not hard to see why SAND is one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy and hold long term.

7. Binance Coin – Top Cryptocurrency that powers the world's largest exchange

Binance Coin can't miss among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK in 2022.

Binance Coin stands out as one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever made. Back in 2017, Binance Coin was trading in pennies. It has been going up since then, and in 2021, it made an all-time high of $690. Essentially, anyone who bought Binance Coin in 2017 made a profit of over 45,000% by the end of 2021.

Since then, Binance Coin has been in a correction, just like the rest of the market. Binance Coin is currently trading at a discount of 52% from its last all-time highs. However, the fundamentals remain as strong as they were in 2021.

Binance Coin is used for paying fees on the Binance Exchange and its ecosystem. This gives it more utility than many other cryptocurrencies in the market today. Given that the Binance ecosystem is getting bigger over time, the chances are that Binance Coin's utility will also go up over time.

Add to that the fact that Binance Coin is deflationary, and it is not hard to see why Binance Coin is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK and hold for the long haul.

8. Ethereum – Number one Smart Contracts Platform with growth prospects

Next on the list of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK is Ethereum.

Ethereum has been the dominant smart contracts platform since 2015, and it doesn't seem like it will lose its grip on the market any time soon. Even when Ethereum scaling issues were at their worst, none of its newer, more efficient were able to beat it.

Ethereum's dominance despite many scaling issues has a lot to do with its security. Scalability is just one facet of platform blockchains. Security and decentralization are the other even more important ones. That's because these two features guarantee censorship resistance.

Since none of Ethereum's competitors come close on these two metrics, the chances are that it will grow in value over time. The best part is that Ethereum is eliminating its scaling issues by shifting to Proof-of-Stake and pushing most transactions to layer-2 scaling solutions.

The transition also makes Ethereum a deflationary cryptocurrency. This is an attractive feature going by simple demand and supply economics.

With all these factors at play and Ethereum now trading at a considerable discount, there is no doubt that it is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK today.

9. Solana – Massively undervalued Ethereum competitor that has good prospects

Lastly, on the list of the top cryptos to buy in the UK now is Solana.

Solana is an Ethereum competitor that is known for its unmatched scaling capabilities. Solana can easily hit up 50k transactions per second, putting it at par with centralized payment systems.

Even with its strong metrics, Solana has faced network outages that have raised questions about its reliability. However, the team behind this network has worked to deal with these issues. As the tech gets better understood, the network will improve.

Confidence in the Solana network is already on the rise, as is evident in the upsurge of investments in Solana NFTs.

Now that Solana is trading at 72% off its all-time highs, it comes off as a highly discounted cryptocurrency to buy in the UK.

Conclusion - Best Cryptos in the UK

In this article, you have learned about the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK while they are still trading at a discount compared to their real values.

Any of the cryptocurrencies discussed in this content can give investors a good return on investment. However, our favorites in this list of the top crypto assets in the UK are Ethereum and Binance Coin. They are among the fundamentally strongest cryptocurrencies in the market and likely to draw in the most investor interest long term.

Besides, they are trading at massive discounts thanks to the bear run across the financial markets.

