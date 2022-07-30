HELEN BAUER

Sum up your act in 5 words: Arguably too much basic chat

Comedy heroes: I love Julia Davis, Gina Riley and Jane Turner. They are my absolute dream and have really shaped my comedy. Also Ja yde Adams she always makes me howl with laughter on and off stage.

Best moment of careerSo many special moments! Getting nominated for best new comer, first time I sold out my own show, first time you make someone cry laughing is weird and fun. The best though, recording Live at The Apollo.

Worst moment: Once again, so many special moments. I would say when I thought an audience was behind me and not a heckler screaming ‘bring on a proper comic’ I slammed him down and the crowd were like ‘Oh no, no no, we were not booing him we were booing you.’ I felt super loved, shout out to the people of Stafford.

Strangest experience: Every time I gig with some I grew up watching on TV, is always an odd moment.

Past Edinburgh/Scotland experience? Oh I have done it all, tech, flyering, mixed bills and own hour show. For this reason the flyers really have my heart, they are the spirit of fringe.

Helen Bauer's new stand up show 'Madam Good Tit' will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Bunker Two for the month of August

MILO MCABE AS CHARACTER TROY HAWKE:

Sum up your act in five words

Aggressively helpful scrabble based investigator!

Comedy heroes

Peter Cook and Dudley Moore were the first comedians that had me in sustained and uncontrollable fits of laughter. Ross Noble made me feel like a fraud when I watched him years ago and that made me work a lot harder. Loathe to say it but my dad, who was (and occasionally still is) a very accomplished comedian

Best moment of career

Probably either winning best show at Leicester Comedy Festival this year or getting to perform my solo show at The Comedy Store in London.

Worst moment

There are so many. Dying horrifically at Guilfest in 2010, a one star review at my first Edinburgh in 2009, getting booed off stage at The Comedy Store two minutes into an open spot very early on in my career.

Strangest experience

A man who happened to be walking past me while I was getting booted out of a Wilkos shop in my first Troy Hawke video seven years ago also just happened to be wandering past while I filmed another one outside the BBC this year and recognised himself in both. Incalculable coincidence.

Past Edinburgh/scotland experience

I define each of the last ten years of my life by the month I had in August in Edinburgh. It's the first place my mind goes when I hear a teens year, shamefully surpassing my wedding and the birth of my children. That should tell you all you need to know.

Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd is at the Underbelly Bristo Square from 3rd – 28th August

GLENN MOORE

Sum up your act in 5 words

Short jokes angrily strung together

Comedy heroes

Mr Blobby, and no I will not elaborate.

Best moment

A couple of years ago I felt so chuffed when I turned up to a gig to find the poster listed all the comedians on the bill but instead of my name it said ‘Surprise special guest'. I really felt like I'd made it. Anyway, it turned out the special guest was Alan Davies and they’d just forgotten to put me on the poster.

Worst moment

I did a gig for children a few years ago, a girl politely put her hand up and when I asked her what was up she said "You're not very good, are you?" But in a really interrogative way, like she was Michael Crick.

Strangest Experience

My name is Glenn Roger Moore and my show four years ago had a routine about Tim Peake. I promise both of these things will become relevant in a second - a man came up to me after one show to tell me Tim Peake was at his daughter's wedding, and the guy's name was...Roger Glenn Moore.

Past Edinburgh experience

The first time I did a stand-up show at the Fringe, I wasn't in my flat when my boxes of flyers were delivered. I had to get a bus to a post depot outside of Edinburgh, the bus didn't stop there and took me straight to Glasgow and I missed my own show. I'm apologising in advance in case that ever happens again.

Glenn Moore's new stand up show 'Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I'm Sixty Moore' will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Cabaret Bar at 4.05pm for the month of August

NORRIS AND PARKER

Sum up your act in five words

Wild, dark, ridiculous, silly, surreal.

Comedy heroes

Julia Davis, Sharon Horgan, Chris Morris

Best moment of career

Katie: Getting gunged during the live show of ‘Get Your Own Back!’’ with Dave Benson Philips and having to walk back to our Edinburgh accommodation in wet towels.

Worst moment

Sinead: We performed on a boat at an industry showcase many moons ago. When it was our time we were like lambs to the slaughter, I completely blanked and muttered the words ‘I've forgotten what happens next’ into the silent darkness.

Katie: We went home on separate tubes that night, despite living together.

Strangest experience

Katie: It was probably when a man in the audience stood up, announced we were “a disgrace to women” and stormed out.

Past edinburgh/scottish experience

Katie: Being forced by my dad to pose awkwardly for photos next to the gravestones of our Scottish ancestors in St Andrews. I’ve climbed Ben Nevis which was a highlight, even though it took 10 hours and I was covered head to toe in dead bugs and sweat.

Sinead: I am very impressed by Katie climbing Ben Nevis as I am very unfit and struggle to get up Arthur’s Seat. In terms of the strangest Edinburgh experience, it’s the ghost bus tour for me.

Norris & Parker's new comedy show 'Sirens' will be at the Monkey Barrell 4 at 9.15pm from 3rd August

ALIYA KANANI

Sum up your act in 5 words

Laughing through the human experience.

Comedy heroes

There are so many comedians I admire. Here’s a fun cocktail of examples: Gina Yashere, Aparna Nacherla, Jenny Slate, Zainab Johnson, Michael Che

Best moment of career

There’s a moment I shared with someone in my audience; she came up to me after a show, looked me in the eyes and thanked me for making her feel seen. What she doesn’t know is in that moment, she did the same for me.

Worst moment

I had the chance to open for US comedian Jay Pharoah at a big club early in my career. When I got on stage I saw a guy who looked like my ex (who lived in another country and I hadn’t seen in 10 years) and instantly choked. Longest 5-minute set EVER.

Strangest experience

I once headlined a show at a nudist colony. It was great! I never really talk about it because I feel it will be instantly sexualized when it was quite the opposite. I always felt weird that we cover certain parts of our bodies as if ashamed, when we are all just made up of different shapes. Full disclaimer, this is NOT a nude show, everyone relax!

Past Edinburgh/Scotland experience

First time and I am pumped!

ALIYA KANANI's debut stand up show 'Where Are You From, From?' will be at the Just The Tonic Tron for the month at 7.40pm from 4th August