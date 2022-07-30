HELEN BAUER
Sum up your act in 5 words: Arguably too much basic chat
Comedy heroes: I love Julia Davis, Gina Riley and Jane Turner. They are my absolute dream and have really shaped my comedy. Also Ja yde Adams she always makes me howl with laughter on and off stage.
Best moment of careerSo many special moments! Getting nominated for best new comer, first time I sold out my own show, first time you make someone cry laughing is weird and fun. The best though, recording Live at The Apollo.
Worst moment: Once again, so many special moments. I would say when I thought an audience was behind me and not a heckler screaming ‘bring on a proper comic’ I slammed him down and the crowd were like ‘Oh no, no no, we were not booing him we were booing you.’ I felt super loved, shout out to the people of Stafford.
Strangest experience: Every time I gig with some I grew up watching on TV, is always an odd moment.
Past Edinburgh/Scotland experience? Oh I have done it all, tech, flyering, mixed bills and own hour show. For this reason the flyers really have my heart, they are the spirit of fringe.
Helen Bauer’s new stand up show ‘Madam Good Tit’ will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Bunker Two for the month of August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
MILO MCABE AS CHARACTER TROY HAWKE:
Sum up your act in five words
Aggressively helpful scrabble based investigator!
Comedy heroes
Peter Cook and Dudley Moore were the first comedians that had me in sustained and uncontrollable fits of laughter. Ross Noble made me feel like a fraud when I watched him years ago and that made me work a lot harder. Loathe to say it but my dad, who was (and occasionally still is) a very accomplished comedian
Best moment of career
Probably either winning best show at Leicester Comedy Festival this year or getting to perform my solo show at The Comedy Store in London.
Worst moment
There are so many. Dying horrifically at Guilfest in 2010, a one star review at my first Edinburgh in 2009, getting booed off stage at The Comedy Store two minutes into an open spot very early on in my career.
Strangest experience
A man who happened to be walking past me while I was getting booted out of a Wilkos shop in my first Troy Hawke video seven years ago also just happened to be wandering past while I filmed another one outside the BBC this year and recognised himself in both. Incalculable coincidence.
Past Edinburgh/scotland experience
I define each of the last ten years of my life by the month I had in August in Edinburgh. It's the first place my mind goes when I hear a teens year, shamefully surpassing my wedding and the birth of my children. That should tell you all you need to know.
Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy’d is at the Underbelly Bristo Square from 3rd – 28th August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
GLENN MOORE
Sum up your act in 5 words
Short jokes angrily strung together
Comedy heroes
Mr Blobby, and no I will not elaborate.
Best moment
A couple of years ago I felt so chuffed when I turned up to a gig to find the poster listed all the comedians on the bill but instead of my name it said ‘Surprise special guest'. I really felt like I'd made it. Anyway, it turned out the special guest was Alan Davies and they’d just forgotten to put me on the poster.
Worst moment
I did a gig for children a few years ago, a girl politely put her hand up and when I asked her what was up she said "You're not very good, are you?" But in a really interrogative way, like she was Michael Crick.
Strangest Experience
My name is Glenn Roger Moore and my show four years ago had a routine about Tim Peake. I promise both of these things will become relevant in a second - a man came up to me after one show to tell me Tim Peake was at his daughter's wedding, and the guy's name was...Roger Glenn Moore.
Past Edinburgh experience
The first time I did a stand-up show at the Fringe, I wasn't in my flat when my boxes of flyers were delivered. I had to get a bus to a post depot outside of Edinburgh, the bus didn't stop there and took me straight to Glasgow and I missed my own show. I'm apologising in advance in case that ever happens again.
Glenn Moore’s new stand up show ‘Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I’m Sixty Moore’ will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Cabaret Bar at 4.05pm for the month of August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
NORRIS AND PARKER
Sum up your act in five words
Wild, dark, ridiculous, silly, surreal.
Comedy heroes
Julia Davis, Sharon Horgan, Chris Morris
Best moment of career
Katie: Getting gunged during the live show of ‘Get Your Own Back!’’ with Dave Benson Philips and having to walk back to our Edinburgh accommodation in wet towels.
Worst moment
Sinead: We performed on a boat at an industry showcase many moons ago. When it was our time we were like lambs to the slaughter, I completely blanked and muttered the words ‘I've forgotten what happens next’ into the silent darkness.
Katie: We went home on separate tubes that night, despite living together.
Strangest experience
Katie: It was probably when a man in the audience stood up, announced we were “a disgrace to women” and stormed out.
Past edinburgh/scottish experience
Katie: Being forced by my dad to pose awkwardly for photos next to the gravestones of our Scottish ancestors in St Andrews. I’ve climbed Ben Nevis which was a highlight, even though it took 10 hours and I was covered head to toe in dead bugs and sweat.
Sinead: I am very impressed by Katie climbing Ben Nevis as I am very unfit and struggle to get up Arthur’s Seat. In terms of the strangest Edinburgh experience, it’s the ghost bus tour for me.
Norris & Parker’s new comedy show ‘Sirens’ will be at the Monkey Barrell 4 at 9.15pm from 3rd August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
ALIYA KANANI
Sum up your act in 5 words
Laughing through the human experience.
Comedy heroes
There are so many comedians I admire. Here’s a fun cocktail of examples: Gina Yashere, Aparna Nacherla, Jenny Slate, Zainab Johnson, Michael Che
Best moment of career
There’s a moment I shared with someone in my audience; she came up to me after a show, looked me in the eyes and thanked me for making her feel seen. What she doesn’t know is in that moment, she did the same for me.
Worst moment
I had the chance to open for US comedian Jay Pharoah at a big club early in my career. When I got on stage I saw a guy who looked like my ex (who lived in another country and I hadn’t seen in 10 years) and instantly choked. Longest 5-minute set EVER.
Strangest experience
I once headlined a show at a nudist colony. It was great! I never really talk about it because I feel it will be instantly sexualized when it was quite the opposite. I always felt weird that we cover certain parts of our bodies as if ashamed, when we are all just made up of different shapes. Full disclaimer, this is NOT a nude show, everyone relax!
Past Edinburgh/Scotland experience
First time and I am pumped!
ALIYA KANANI’s debut stand up show ‘Where Are You From, From?’ will be at the Just The Tonic Tron for the month at 7.40pm from 4th August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here