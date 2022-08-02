An in-depth look at the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK

Despite the volatility, the cryptocurrency market is growing faster than most traditional markets like stocks and real estate.

If you are looking to get started in this market but are unsure of where to start, this article is a perfect starting point.

Through this cryptocurrency trading guide, you will have a clear idea of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK for maximum profits. All the cryptocurrencies discussed in this list have the potential to do well, not just in 2022 but for many years to come.

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In The UK

Here is a list of the best ten cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK in 2022:

Ethereum

Polygon

Stellar

ApeCoin

Avalanche

Loopring

Chainlink

Dogecoin

Axie Infinity

Enjin Coin

A Detailed Look At The Top Cryptocurrencies To Invest In The UK

By scrolling through CoinMarketCap, you can't get confused about what to or not buy. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies, and new ones pop up every day.

Besides the hustle of finding the best cryptocurrencies to buy, finding where to buy is also a challenge.

The best part is that, if you get it right on the research part, cryptocurrencies can be rewarding. For context, consider the people who got wind of Shiba Inu when it launched in 2020, or more recently, ApeCoin.

For this reason, we have taken the time to research, and come up with the list above of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK

In the follow-up sections, we take an in-depth look at each of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in in the UK.

1. Ethereum – Overall best cryptocurrency to invest in the UK

Ethereum is, without a doubt, one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK

Ethereum tops the list of best cryptocurrencies to buy now for its element of safety and strong growth prospects.

Ethereum is what you consider a top creme cryptocurrency, alongside Bitcoin. You will notice that even in down markets like what has been experienced for most of 2022, Ethereum is holding value better than most altcoins.

This has a lot to do with the fact that it is the pioneer of smart contracts crypto. None of the new cryptocurrencies looking to dethrone Ethereum are even close to matching its network effect.

At the same time, Ethereum is making moves that could see it whitewash the competition in the long run. Since 2020, Ethereum has been in a significant reorganization that is expected to deal with scaling and fee issues.

The reorganization involves a shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. It also involves using layer-2 solutions to complete transactions instead of relying solely on the main chain. The transition has also come with a change in tokenomics. That's by making Ethereum a deflationary cryptocurrency.

Essentially, in the future, the more the Ethereum blockchain is used, the more Ether will be burned. Simple economics dictates that this is good for the price of Ethereum long term.

Even with all these strengths, Ethereum's price remains depressed for most of 2022. It is more than 50% off its most recent highs, making it a perfect buying point for investors looking for growth cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK.

Once the bulls return to the market, Ethereum could easily emerge as one of the best performing cryptocurrencies.

2. Polygon – Top Ethereum layer-2 solution that is a good investment today

The next cryptocurrency on our list of best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK is Polygon.

Polygon is the largest of the Ethereum layer-2 solutions in the market today. Already, Polygon has a vast ecosystem of projects building on top of it. This means that once the Ethereum and Ethereum 2.0 merge happens, Polygon is among the cryptocurrencies that could do well in 2022.

Polygon has also made several upgrades, including making the MATIC token deflationary. This means that once adoption takes an upward trajectory, the price of MATIC could go up as well.

Even with all these factors in its favor, Polygon has been bearish for most of 2022. Polygon was more than 65% from its most recent highs when writing this article. This makes Polygon a highly undervalued cryptocurrency to buy now.

Its core fundamentals are sound, yet the price is massively underperforming. Once the market turns bullish again, Polygon could test new highs, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK and hold for the long haul.

3. Stellar – Top Cryptocurrency doing well in cross-border payments

The other best crypto to invest in the UK is Stellar.

Stellar is one of the cryptocurrencies taking the cross-border payments market by storm. However, Stellar, unlike its top competitor XRP, is free of regulatory risks.

That's because, unlike XRP, Stellar is backed by a non-profit organization. This means there is an almost zero chance of being declared unregistered security. Stellar’s low regulatory risk is enhanced by the fact that it has KYC, which is critical in the banking industry.

Stellar is also growing in adoption. In recent years, Stellar has gained significant adoption, including by top corporations like I.B.M. As adoption grows, the value of XLM tokens could also go up.

The best part is that XLM has been bearish for a while. 2022, year-to-date, Stellar is down by more than 60%. For its fundamentals, this makes it a highly undervalued cryptocurrency, one that is perfect for an investor looking to buy and hold for the long haul.

4. ApeCoin – Highly hyped cryptocurrency to invest in the UK in 2022

Next in our list of best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK is ApeCoin.

One of the key reasons ApeCoin makes it to this list is the hype factor. Hype is a critical determinant of how high a cryptocurrency can go, especially in bull markets. To understand how big of a deal hype is, consider that it saw meme coins like Shiba Inu outperform cryptocurrency blue chips like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

ApeCoin launched in March 2022 and has been drawing more hype than any other cryptocurrency. The day it was launched, ApeCoin rallied after it was listed instantaneously by all top cryptocurrency exchanges.

Despite the bear trend in the broader market, ApeCoin managed to sustain momentum towards the end of April. This followed news that the Otherside Metaverse would use ApeCoin as the currency for running its ecosystem.

While ApeCoin has since corrected, it remains one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK in 2022. That's because, by virtue of its connection to the most valuable NFT collection, its Metaverse stands to dominate the Metaverse space, especially in play-to-earn gaming.

The Metaverse is expected to hit at least a trillion dollars. This means ApeCoin's dominance places it at the forefront of top cryptocurrencies that could do well in the decade.

The best part is that ApeCoin is now more than 60% off its most recent highs, making it one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies in 2022. A rally from its current price could easily see ApeCoin 10x in value.

5. Avalanche – High potential platform blockchain to invest in 2022

Avalanche easily makes it to the list of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK

Avalanche has distinguished itself as one of the top Ethereum competitors with the most potential. This is thanks to its combination of scalability and security. Avalanche is known for handling up to 4500 transactions per second.

Avalanche's core architecture also guarantees that the blockchain remains decentralized even as it grows. This makes Avalanche an attractive blockchain for developers who want to create censorship-free decentralized applications.

In the past year, the Avalanche ecosystem has grown significantly and now ranks among the largest blockchains to develop DeFi applications and NFTs. As it grows, Avalanche stands as one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK for long-term value growth.

Besides its growing adoption, Avalanche is currently trading at massive lows off its all-time highs. This makes it highly undervalued for an investor looking for long-term gains in 2022.

6. Loopring – Decentralized Exchange that could grow market share

Next on, the best cryptocurrency to buy in the UK is Loopring.

Most new cryptocurrency investors may not have heard of Loopring, but it is an undervalued cryptocurrency that makes sense to buy in 2022.

Loopring is a decentralized exchange that is designed as an Ethereum layer-2 solution. It allows traders to complete trades fast and at a low cost, basically by-passing the hefty fees that come with Ethereum transactions.

At the same time, Loopring is known for its exemplary security. This is all thanks to its use of Zk-Rollups, one of the best time-tested techniques in transaction security.

Besides these strong core features, the most significant factor that places Loopring among the top cryptocurrencies to invest in today is the upcoming Ethereum merge. This means most transactions will rely on layer-2 scaling solutions. Essentially, Loopring is set to see an increase in transactions for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. This is a plus for the growth of LRC tokens going into the future.

Add to that the fact that Loopring is trading at 82% off its all-time highs, and it's not hard to see why LRC is a growth cryptocurrency to buy now and hold for the long term.

7. Chainlink - Top cryptocurrency to invest in the decentralized oracles space

The other best cryptocurrency to invest in the UK is Chainlink.

Chainlink is the dominant player in the decentralized oracles market. Chainlink has more than 65% of the decentralized oracles market and is more extensive than its other competitors combined.

Chainlink is also always making moves geared towards entrenching its dominance. For instance, Chainlink introduced hybrid smart contracts to improve its scalability.

Thanks to its use of hybrid smart contracts, Chainlink can combine on-chain and off-chain data seamlessly. This helps it handle all smart contract data without interruptions, no matter how heavy the data requirements.

This efficiency has seen Chainlink smart contracts now get integrated into all major Dapps blockchains from Ethereum to Solana. Essentially, as smart contracts grow in adoption, so will the value of Chainlink. This makes it a top cryptocurrency to buy and hold forever.

Even with all these strengths, Chainlink is trading at massive lows from its last all-time highs. This makes LINK a hugely undervalued cryptocurrency at current prices.

8. Dogecoin – Top meme coin to buy in the UK in 2022

The next best cryptocurrency to buy in the UK is Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is the king of the meme coins market. This was most evident in 2020 when it rallied by over 10,000% and triggered a meme coin rally across the market.

While Dogecoin has largely underperformed since May 2021, there is a lot to look ahead to in 2022 and beyond.

One thing that makes Dogecoin stand out as a high potential meme coin is its link to Elon Musk.

Musk was why Dogecoin rallied in 2022, thanks to its series of tweets supporting the cryptocurrency. Musk's influence has seen Dogecoin adoption grow, a plus to its long-term value growth. For instance, more than 15 top companies have now accepted Dogecoin since he started hyping it. This includes his company, Tesla, which now accepts Dogecoin for some of its merchandise.

As adoption gains momentum, Dogecoin has the potential to grow in value going into the future. The fact that it is still way off from its 2021 all-time highs makes it one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies today, one with the potential to make investors money in 2022 and beyond.

9. Axie Infinity – Metaverse cryptocurrency to buy in the UK

The Metaverse is growing, and that's why Axie Infinity makes it to the list of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK.

Axie Infinity is one of the largest Metaverse cryptocurrencies. Its NFT collection is one of the most expensive in the crypto sphere.

At the same time, the team behind Axie Infinity is continually making improvements in its play-to-earn gaming ecosystem.

As Axie Infinity's play-to-earn ecosystem grows, so does the potential value of Axie Infinity's native token, AXS.

While Axie Infinity's fundamentals have been getting better, the price of AXS has been on a downtrend for most of 2022. Today, AXS is more than 60% off its 2021 highs. Since one of the mantras to investing is buying when the market is bleeding, AXS stands out as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

10. Enjin Coin – High potential Metaverse cryptocurrency to invest in today

Last on the list of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the UK is Enjin Coin.

Enjin Coin has been around for a while but only recently got into the Metaverse space. It has also done so with a lot of enthusiasm. The Enjin team announced that it was pumping $100 million into its Metaverse, and the process has already started.

Enjin also has the advantage of being decentralized and having an interoperable NFTs metaverse. This means Enjin NFTs can be traded across multiple platforms. This makes it attractive to anyone looking to mint and sell NFTs but does not want to be tied to a particular platform.

With play-to-earn gaming set to become the next big shift in the gaming industry, Enjin Coin's interoperability could make it a top cryptocurrency to buy and hold for the long haul.

Despite its tremendous adoption rate, Enjin Coin is currently trading at a huge discount. Enjin Coin is currently trading at a 79% discount from its all-time highs. This gives ENJ considerable latitude for growth once bulls retake the cryptocurrency market.

Conclusion

If you have followed this cryptocurrency guide up to this point, then you have a good idea of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the UK.

Out of all them, Avalanche and ApeCoin hold the most potential for an investor looking to invest in high-growth cryptocurrencies.

These two and all the other cryptocurrencies discussed in this article are trading at massive discounts. This could be a perfect time to buy into these ten high-potential cryptocurrencies and hold for the long haul.

Besides, all of them have many positive things going on for them. As such, the chances of them going parabolic in future bull runs are pretty high.

