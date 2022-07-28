Around 37 years ago, Jenny Matthews was a student at Edinburgh College of Art, where her teacher, Ann Oram, told her: “Always plough your own furrow.”

It proved an important piece of advice, and a mantra to which Jenny still adheres to this day. Now, the two award-winning artists, friends and contemporaries have joined forces for the first time to stage In the Company of Flowers at Edinburgh’s Union Gallery (www.uniongallery.co.uk)