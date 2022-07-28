In association with
Edinburgh’s Union Gallery
Around 37 years ago, Jenny Matthews was a student at Edinburgh College of Art, where her teacher, Ann Oram, told her: “Always plough your own furrow.”
It proved an important piece of advice, and a mantra to which Jenny still adheres to this day. Now, the two award-winning artists, friends and contemporaries have joined forces for the first time to stage In the Company of Flowers at Edinburgh’s Union Gallery (www.uniongallery.co.uk)
Gallery director Alison Auldjo explains: “We’re thrilled to host this exhibition. With a combined experience of more than 60 years as practising artists, with work in private collections worldwide, the two will exhibit together for the first time in the city where it all began.”
She adds: “In the Company of Flowers truly is a masterclass in the art of flower painting. It’s perfect for anyone requiring somewhere calm, restorative and uplifting during the chaos of the Edinburgh Festival.”
In the Company of Flowers runs from August 4 to September 3. The artists will be doing a live watercolour demonstration on August 20 – contact the gallery for more information.
