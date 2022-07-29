A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman who was seriously injured in Dunoon.
Mairi Docherty, 41, sustained serious injuries following a disturbance in the John Street area of the town around 1.25am on Saturday, July 23.
The 41-year-old was taken to to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died on Tuesday.
Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.
A man, 43, and a woman, 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They have already appeared in court.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses near the block of flats where the incident took place to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mairi’s family. This is a very difficult time for them and I want to reassure them, and the wider community, that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“There were a number of people in and around the block of flats at the time of this incident and I would urge anyone who has not spoken to officers to get in touch.
“If you saw anything then please contact us, as even a small piece of information could help with our enquiries. In addition, if you have private CCTV footage that could assist, please make us aware."
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0304 of Saturday, July 23, 2022. Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The force also set up an online portal where members of the public can send information anonymously here.
