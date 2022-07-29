An Edinburgh road crash is being treated as attempted murder after a man was deliberately knocked off his motorcycle.
The 24-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash on Ferry Road Drive around 1.45pm on Thursday, July 28.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as stable.
The occupants of a black Fiat Panda fled the scene of the incident, which saw armed officers called to the area.
READ MORE: Murder investigation launched after woman attacked in Dunoon
It had previously been reported as stolen from the local area.
Officers believe the attack was targeted and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “Violence of this nature won’t be tolerated in any part of the city. This is a prime example of a small number of young people creating fear and concern in a local community."
"Our investigation is progressing well and we will have an enhanced policing presence in the area to reassure local residents and prevent any further disorder.
"Every single person involved in recent incidents in the area will be pursued and arrested and we will ensure that identified offenders are quickly put before the courts.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1820 of Thursday, 28 July, 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here