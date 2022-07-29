An Edinburgh road crash is being treated as attempted murder after a man was deliberately knocked off his motorcycle.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash on Ferry Road Drive around 1.45pm on Thursday, July 28.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as stable.

The occupants of a black Fiat Panda fled the scene of the incident, which saw armed officers called to the area.

It had previously been reported as stolen from the local area.

Officers believe the attack was targeted and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “Violence of this nature won’t be tolerated in any part of the city. This is a prime example of a small number of young people creating fear and concern in a local community."

"Our investigation is progressing well and we will have an enhanced policing presence in the area to reassure local residents and prevent any further disorder.

"Every single person involved in recent incidents in the area will be pursued and arrested and we will ensure that identified offenders are quickly put before the courts.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1820 of Thursday, 28 July, 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.