IT takes part of its name from the patron saint of Glasgow and is the second novel to be published by Booker prize-winning author Douglas Stuart.

However, the Shuggie Bain writer admits he’s honoured but a little intimidated to be discussing literature in such a hallowed space as Glasgow Cathedral.

He feels it will be a homecoming for Young Mungo character Mungo Hamilton when Stuart appears at an In Conversation event at Glasgow Cathedral.

Stuart said: “The cathedral has always been the heart of Glasgow. I am honoured, and also a little intimidated, to be discussing literature in such a hallowed space.”

The New York-based author added he often draws his inspiration from the East End, from the role religion has played in shaping the city, and from the beloved Saint Mungo.

He added: “Growing up in the shadow of the cathedral, I would never have imagined that one day I would be appearing inside it. It feels like a homecoming of sorts for young Mungo Hamilton, and I'm incredibly humbled by the invitation.”

Following on from Stuart’s award-winning novel Shuggie Bain, Young Mungo portrays sexuality and poverty in late 20th century Glasgow, as two young men on either side of a sectarian divide start to develop feelings for each other.

Reverend Mark E Johnstone will host the special evening for more than 400 people and believes the surroundings of the cathedral will offer a sense of occasion.

While reading the book, he could never have envisaged welcoming Stuart to the cathedral.

“I think what gave me hope was that his second book was called Young Mungo and clearly the cathedral is the home of the tomb of St Mungo,” said Rev Johnstone. “The actual building itself gave a name to the book. We have an interesting relationship in Glasgow with St Mungo because if you look at these murals as you go down the High Street, you have the big one of St Mungo as you head down Glasgow Cross, but as you look back up there is a mural of St Mungo and Enoch and they are both in contemporary dress. There is sense that these saintly figures are only for the past, but if they were to walk up to us in the street today you wonder how we would engage with them.”

“When people come into the building, I think people struggle not to be overwhelmed by the grandeur or the space but there is a sense that it tells Glasgow’s history as well. You only need to look at the windows and some of the plaques on the walls and it gives you a sense that this building, for good or ill, has become the custodian of many of the precious things that go on in the city.”

Rev Johnstone believes it is an extremely relevant space for the event.

He added: “Sometimes to engage with something that is contemporary is really important as the danger is cathedrals just keep looking back rather than looking around or forward. Why shouldn’t Douglas be sitting in this environment having a conversation. The very building is soaked through with the disputes and the difficulties and even the pollution of the city that goes back 1200 years. The very space it is steeped in has made the city what it is and some of the themes that Douglas explores in the book have also made the city what it is and its reputation that some have given it.”

Young Mungo was released earlier this year and there was much speculation on whether it would live up to his debut novel, but it has been described as even finer than Shuggie Bain. The characters which Stuart has created in both his novels are people that Rev Johnstone can recognise.

Rev Johnstone added: “With Shuggie Bain it dealt with the moves out to area like Sighthill. I was born and brought up in Drumchapel and when I read it I thought I know some of these people. It might be a different name, but there was a real identification with the characters.”

While some people might be surprised for the venue for a discussion on Young Mungo which deals with issues that doesn’t show the city in a good light, Rev Johnstone acknowledges the content won’t be for everyone but maybe it was a time for the church to take a risk.

He added: “It deals with domestic violence, alcoholism, sexual orientation and with issues that don’t touch everyone’s life so I can see that it won’t be for everyone. It is not in any sense which the church is promoting or condoning behaviour which wrecks folks’ lives.

“However, the reality while it is not autobiographical, is this was some people’s experience of growing up in Glasgow in the 1980s and for some it might still be the case today and that’s why the conversation became something quite desirable. There are questions about why Stuart chose to go to New York and how he views Glasgow now.

“Even if some people are quite disturbed by the content of Young Mungo, I think people can still be quite stimulated by the writing which is very graphic and descriptive. You see many of his characters coming to life.”

Douglas Stuart In Conversation takes place at 7:30pm, Tuesday August 30, at Glasgow Cathedral. To book your free place go to www.glasgowcathedral.org