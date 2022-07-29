More than 60 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Scotland since late May, according to the latest data.
Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that as of noon on Thursday there have been 61 cases north of the border since May 23.
It is an increase of two from the previous update on Tuesday.
The World Health Organisation declared the worldwide monkeypox outbreak a global emergency at the weekend.
PHS said: “The majority of cases are adults known to be gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men and report recent European travel within 21 days of symptom onset.
“Investigations continue but currently no single factor or exposure that links the cases has been identified.”
Last week the guidance for close contacts was updated and such individuals no longer need to isolate at home if they don’t have symptoms.
PHS said that monkeypox is generally a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone who is already infected and has symptoms.
Most people recover within a few weeks.
