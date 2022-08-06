MEANTIME
Frankie Boyle
(Baskerville, £14.99)
Writing a novel has come to be an almost obligatory rite-of-passage for comedians. Frankie Boyle long ago made the move into print with the humour books My Shit Life So Far and Work! Consume! Die!, and penned the graphic novel Rex Royd on his way to releasing his fiction debut, a crime thriller shot through with all the jaunty despair of one his New World Order monologues.
Meantime’s protagonist and narrator, Felix McAveety is a dishevelled and unrepentant drug fiend in his early thirties. In a previous life, Felix worked at BBC Scotland, listening to the hopeful pitches of creative media types before unceremoniously rejecting them (thus allowing Boyle to slip in a pointed “the whole organisation existed almost entirely to stop Scottish programmes from being made”), but he bailed out and resigned himself to a lifestyle consisting of bar work and drug abuse.
One morning shortly after the Independence Referendum, he wakes to find police officers dragging him out of bed. His close friend Marina has been found murdered in a park, and, to begin with, Felix is their prime suspect. Convinced that the police will make a hopeless job of tracking down her killer, Felix suggests to his equally debauched friend and neighbour Donnie that they should try to investigate her murder themselves. “We were the two people least suited to investigating anything,” he explains, “but with the right drug combinations we could be whoever we had to be.”
Dropping a Valium “for relaxed nonchalance” and “a little white upper for determination”, Felix begins his gonzo murder enquiry, tracking down Glasgow-based crime novelist Jane Pickford in the hope that she’ll be willing to help and paying a call on Marina’s doctor, the eccentric David Chong, who turns out to be an old friend of Felix’s who has developed quite an imposing physique since they last saw each other.
As he uncovers facts about his dead friend that he’d never suspected before, Felix begins to piece together a plot that seemingly involves the Justice Secretary, perverse relationships, heroin stolen from big-time drug dealers, a group of Independence activists in Springburn, Artificial Intelligence and the theory, cropping up at several points, that we’re all living in a giant computer simulation.
How funny you’ll find it depends on how much you enjoy Boyle’s stand-up and TV work, but fans won’t feel shortchanged. Boyle’s imagination is on overdrive, with a rapid turnover of acerbic, scurrilous jokes, and you can sense him grinning wickedly as each is despatched. When not flying off into tangents about leafblowers or cryogenic suspension, the plot acts as a springboard for critiques of Scotland, its politics and media, its drug habits and its culture (or more usually, lack of it), all tied up with a Boylean flourish: “I don’t know if people will even remember the Referendum with what’s coming down the pipeline. It’ll be a tricky tiebreaker in a pub quiz that takes place in the sex bunker of a pitiless regional petrol sultan.”
For all that he seems to be a mouthpiece for the author’s dark worldview, Felix is surprisingly likeable, and not the misanthropic borderline sociopath you might expect. He’s actually quite loyal and compassionate. It’s only when Boyle digs deeper into his backstory that we understand the pain that the drugs and sarcastic exterior are keeping at bay, and the flashes of empathy that Felix has shown towards others now illuminate his own damaged self. Meantime proves that “the dark heart of Mock the Week” has a soft centre, even if you have to do a lot of chewing to get to it.
ALASTAIR MABBOTT
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here