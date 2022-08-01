A plane crash landed in a Scottish field on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to a field near Kinglassie, located around two miles from Glenrothes just before 11am.

It is understood the pilot's cockpit opened "mid-air" leading to the crash.

David McKay, of car delivery business Fife Vehicle Transport, told STV News he witnessed the crash while driving to work.

He said the pilot was "shaken" but "okay".

“He told me the cockpit opened mid-air, so he tried to shut it and that’s how he crashed," he told STV News.

“It turns out he was just on his way to work. He is very lucky to be alive to be honest. It’s a scary one.”

Officers confirmed there were no injuries from the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field near Kinglassie at around 10.55am on Monday, 1 August, 2022.

“There have been no reported injuries.

“Emergency services are at the scene to clear the area.”