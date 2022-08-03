Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Scotland this evening as forecasters warn of possible flooding. 

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of the east of the country including Dundee. 

The warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday morning. 

Buses and trains are expected to be impacted by the downpour, as well as flooding being possible in places. 

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: One person out of 19 currently have the virus, estimates show

Local authority areas affected include Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and small parts of Aberdeenshire. 

Met Office forecasters add: "Showers will merge into some longer spells of rain across parts of eastern Scotland during Wednesday evening and again overnight.

"Rain is expected to turn heavy in places, with 10-20 mm possible in one hour, and very locally 40 mm in 3-6 hours, but not all places in the warning area will see these amounts."