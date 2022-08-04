Brought to you by
CLUBFORCE
The Foundation, which seeks to empower youths to tackle inequalities they face, has joined forces with sports tech firm, Clubforce. Clubforce is the only all-in-one sports club management platform that enables club volunteers to manage all aspects of their club from a single interface. Currently, the tech business is helping more than 2000 clubs to grow and thrive with members in 35 countries.
The business has been operating since 2009 and is proceeding with its plans to expand further in the UK. The Clubforce technology provides membership management functionality, online fundraising, pre-built club websites, league and competition management, and much more. The platform is utilised by clubs across Britain and Ireland. Its mission is to drive inclusivity, diversity, and participation for all through sport.
The Rio Ferdinand Foundation was set up in 2012 by Rio Ferdinand OBE, an English former professional footballer, following his own lived experience of inequality. Since then, they have been working in communities across Ireland and the UK, with regional hubs in Belfast, Manchester, and London. They have supported over 10,000 youths, helping them to realise their potential.
The youth development charity empowers young people in the most disadvantaged communities to tackle the inequalities they face. They do this by creating opportunities that help them achieve their personal potential and drive social change on a greater scale. The charity operates under four strategic themes: safe spaces; health and wellbeing; strong, safe, and inclusive communities; and progression, skills, and employability.
Both organisations’ strategies are well aligned, making this partnership a great fit and a means to achieve their wider goals. Partnering with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation is a Clubforce commitment to its current and future customers in the UK. The partnership will see the Rio Ferdinand Foundation reach more youths across the UK to positively impact their lives, helping them improve their wellbeing and realise their potential.
Clubforce recognises sport as a big leveller where prejudices have always had to take a backseat, and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation agrees it presents a great opportunity to encourage inclusivity. The mental and physical health benefits of sport are well known, and this partnership allows both organisations to make an impact in their broader communities.
Rio Ferdinand, Foundation Founder said of the partnership, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with a community-focused software company developing technology to promote sports participation and make sport accessible to all. We are on the same journey.”
Noel Murray, CEO, Clubforce, said: “As we grow in Britain and indeed the UK we are delighted to partner with Rio Ferdinand, Gary Stannett and his team, and support the excellent work they are doing on the ground.”
Rachel Kavanagh CMO, Clubforce, said: “We are full of admiration for the work done by the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, especially for girls. I’m especially excited to hear about programs such as GoGirl, building the confidence of young women and girls to achieve their potential. We’re looking forward to contributing to the efforts made by the Foundation to drive inclusion and sports participation across genders in both geographies.”
Clubforce is the only all-in-one sports club management platform that enables club volunteers to manage all aspects of their club on a single platform. Currently, the tech business is helping more than 2000 clubs to grow and thrive.
Clubforce has seen massive development over the past year, entering strategic partnerships with numerous sports tech businesses and appointing a new CEO, Noel Murray, formerly of Microsoft. Clubforce is excited to expand further in the UK by partnering with an inspiring foundation that is helping so many youths to tackle the inequality issues they face on a daily basis. The team is thrilled to add to the Rio Ferdinand Foundation’s current impressive efforts and build the bridge to make sport accessible to all.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here