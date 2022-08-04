Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash that also saw four children hospitalised in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the A71 nearby East Calder after a black Audi A6 and a black Mercedes GLC collided on Wednesday around 1pm.

Both occupants of the Audi, an 80-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Their family has been informed, Police Scotland confirmed.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old female driver and four children aged three, nine, 10 and 14, who were all in the Mercedes were taken to hospital for treatment.

A large section of the road remained closed while an initial investigation was carried out.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing for motorists who were on this road around the time of the incident to contact us with any information they may have.

"Two people have lost their lives and five people were injured in this collision and their families will want to know the full circumstances of what has happened.

"If anyone has any dash cam footage, I would ask that it is handed to police as it could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 1552 of August 3.