ScotRail could face another strike ballot from one of the main union's representing its workers.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted against a five per cent pay increase by 60% to 40% and the union threatened a strike ballot could follow if ScotRail fails to table a better offer.
The union, which represents train crew, station staff and other workers, is set to meet with the rail operator next week.
A previous dispute with train drivers belonging to union Aslef was settled earlier this summer - it also included a five per cent increase in basic pay.
RMT Scottish organiser Mike Hogg told the Scotsman: “I am under instruction to meet the company and see what it is prepared to offer.
"If that is not acceptable, there will be a ballot for industrial action.”
A ballot for industrial action could take several weeks to organise and unofficially action is unlikely to affect services in the same way as seen earlier this year.
Services were significantly scaled back after train drivers refused to work overtime and on days off.
However, the train crew and station staff are better staffed and Scotrail relies less on overtimes worked by these staff members.
The RMT had recommended rejection of the deal because it included the “introduction of technology without an agreement”.
ScotRail’s head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “It is incredibly disappointing that RMT members have voted against this offer.
“The offer made to general grade staff is a strong one and recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, as well as delivering good value for the public.
“The deal on offer recognises the hard work of staff while conscious of the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.
“We all want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country. This offer would be a significant step towards delivering that.”
Transport Scotland said the offer was “fair and affordable”, but added the body is still committed to resolving the dispute.
A spokeswoman said: “Any continued industrial action will undoubtedly have negative impacts on passengers which, in turn, has further implications for rail finances.
“The required timetable changes and cancellations also discourage a return to rail at a time when we are trying to build back patronage.
“Despite this disappointing outcome, we are still very much committed to working with the RMT union to reach a mutually favourable outcome to this dispute.
“We would urge all parties to get back round the table as soon as possible so that this can be resolved soonest for the benefit of staff, passengers and the economy.”
