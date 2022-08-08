A public health expert has warned education and nursery staff need to be better prepared to prevent the spread of monkeypox as Scottish cases rise to almost 70.
Professor Devi Sridhar urged for monkeypox prevention guidance to be issued at nurseries and schools after a daycare worker in the US was reported to have potentially exposed children to the virus.
“Monkeypox is spread by close skin-to-skin contact,” Professor Sridhar posted on Twitter. “This is just basic prevention. I don’t think anyone wants their child coming home with this disease.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) previously declared the outbreak across more than 70 countries a global emergency.
The US has since followed and labelled the spread of monkeypox a public health emergency last week.
In the case referenced by the University of Edinburgh chair of public health, a case emerged in Illinois on Friday where a staff member at a day care centre tested positive for monkeypox after working with children.
Youth who were exposed are being screened by officials and the US Food and Drug Administration has sanctioned the use of a vaccine, which at present is only authorised for adults.
In the latest update on the spread of the virus, Public Health Scotland revealed 67 cases have been officially confirmed north of the border.
Across the UK, there were 2768 cases confirmed as of August 4 with an additional 91 highly probable cases of monkeypox.
Most of the UK cases have been confirmed in Scotland, particularly London.
PHS said those in Scotland who had been diagnosed as positive are receiving care in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.
Speaking to the Sunday Mail, executive director of Glasgow Pride Euan McLeod said: “When people are hearing that this has been declared an emergency, and not much is happening outside of London, it is worrying for people in our communities.
“You can walk into any bar and find leaflets about Covid but nothing about monkeypox.
“As a result of the lack of information, people are turning to social media to share advice and their experiences.
“I also know of several people who are travelling to London to queue up for vaccines, as there is no capacity to do that here.”
According to PHS, 3000 doses of the smallpox vaccine have been allocated to Scotland from UK stockpiles.
The Scottish Government said: “People who are considered to be at risk are being offered the vaccine.”
