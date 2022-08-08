A shortlist of potential host cities for Eurovision 2023 will be announced this week.
The possible location of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be revealed on Friday during the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.
According to the BBC – which broadcasts the contest in the UK and will make the selection alongside the EBU – the winner will be chosen in a two-stage process against requirements that assess the city’s capacity and capability.
Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy.
The UK was given the chance to host Eurovision for the ninth time – more than any other country – after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.
A number of cities have already declared an interest in hosting the competition, including London, Newcastle and Manchester.
Announcing London’s bid, Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city is “ready and willing to step in” with a contest that “celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain”.
Sheffield City Council was also among the first to announce a bid, saying on Twitter: “We’ve told Eurovision we’d love to host… watch this space.”
Leeds City Council said it makes “total sense” for it to host next year as Leeds is the city of culture for 2023.
Two of Scotland’s largest cities, Glasgow and Aberdeen, have also announced they will be vying to host the contest in 2023.
Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.
The host city is expected to be announced by the autumn.
