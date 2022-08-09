A major blaze has taken hold at a 138-year-old Dumfries landmark in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Flames engulfed the former convent on Corbelly Hill nearby Maxwell Street.

The building dates back to 1884 and was the setting for the 2002 film The Magdalene Sisters.

Emergency services were called to the historic property around 2.30am, Police Scotland confirmed.

Nine fire engines were sent to the scene and continue to work to contain the fire.

The police incident officer at the scene Sergeant Adam Potts told BBC Radio Scotland: "Emergency services attended this morning around about 2.30am.

"There has been extensive damage caused to the building.

"At this moment in time the fire is still burning within the building and firefighters are still tackling that.

He warned that the blaze has forced the closure of Maxwell Street and Hill Street and that emergency services are likely to remain in the area throughout the day.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.25am on Tuesday, August 9 to reports of a fire affecting a derelict building on Maxwell Street, Dumfries.

"Operations control has mobilised nine appliances and a number of other resources where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the dire.

"There are no reported casualties."