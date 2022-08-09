It's Results Day! Thousands of Scottish students are receiving the grades that will determine their next steps.

Whether you are getting your results by post, text or email - the big day can be equally nerve-wracking.

If you’re celebrating or just want to take your mind off it, you may be surprised to know that there are establishments that give away free food on results day.

One major place you can score a free meal this results day is none other than Nando’s!

Nando’s results day free meal

At Nando’s, you can get either a free starter or ¼ chicken when you spend £7 or more. This applies for Higher’s, National 5s, A-Levels, GCSEs, Juniors or Leaving certificates.

You’ll need to bring your ID and a copy of your results with you.

This is only valid in Scotland on August 9 and it's available on August 18 and 25 for Northern Ireland, Wales and England.

(PA)

SQA helpline you can call on SQA Results Day 2022

Once the results have sunk in, you might be looking for some additional support.

You can call the SQA helpline on 0345 279 1000 or fill out the candidate enquiry form via the SQA website.

This includes any questions you might have about your results, UCAS Confirmation, University Clearing advice as well as if there is anything missing or wrong with your certificate.

SQA Results Day and University Clearing

Applying to university through Clearing can feel a little complicated and overwhelming but there is plenty of guidance out there to help.

Clearing is how universities and colleges fill any available places they still have on their courses.

From 5 July – 18 October, you can apply for a course using Clearing if you’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has places.

There are a few conditions where you can use clearing including if you didn't meet the conditions of your offer, you didn't get any offers or any that you wanted to accept.

For more advice regarding Results Day and Clearing, visit the UCAS website.