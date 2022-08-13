Film

Anaïs In Love, out Friday

Shot in Paris, Nantes and (mostly) Normandy, Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s film has been billed variously as a quirky sex comedy, a fizzy tale of millennials and a neat French twist on Joachim Trier’s Cannes award-winning rom-com The Worst Person In The World. Or, in the words of US film critic David Ehrlich, “a deliberate effort to wrench a proud Gallic tradition – manically effervescent movies about motor-mouthed young neurotics ¬– away from the foreign cineastes who’ve co-opted it for the 21st century, and return it to home soil where it might reconnect with its roots.” The plot: 30-year-old Anaïs (Anaïs Demoustier) splits up with one man, falls for another – and then falls for his girlfriend too. Ooh la la.

Book

Vivian Maier, out now (Thames & Hudson, £45)

A nanny in New York and Chicago for much of her working life, Vivian Maier was also a keen amateur photographer and could often be found taking pictures with her trusty Rolleiflex camera on city streets and in city parks as she looked after her young charges. In 2007, two years before her death aged 83, the contents of a storage space she rented were auctioned when she failed to keep up payments. In it were boxes of photographs and many rolls of negatives which had never even been developed. They were bought by a collector who could learn nothing about her until he saw her death notice in a Chicago newspaper. But posthumous fame awaited Maier when her images were published online and an Oscar-nominated 2013 documentary brought her and her work to even wider attention. In this career retrospective, authors Anne Morin, Christa Blumlinger and Ann Marks sort through their subject’s 150,000 images and pull out the best, sorting them thematically.

A typical street photograph by Vivian Maier, shot in Chicago in 1968

Opera

Candide, Scottish Opera Production Studios, 40 Edington Street, Glasgow, August 13, 14, 16, 18 & 20

Part of the Live At No 40 series of outdoor shows, now in its third year and fast becoming an established favourite, Scottish Opera mount this production of Leonard Bernstein’s satirical opera in a large tent between its studios and New Rotterdam Wharf. William Morgan is Candide, Paula Sides his paramour Cunegonde and Ronald Samm is Dr Pangloss. The large-scale production also includes an 80 strong community choir.

Gig

Simple Minds, Princes Street Garden, Edinburgh, today

Appearing as part of the Edinburgh Summer Sessions series at Princes Street Garden’s Ross Bandstand, the 1980s pop-rock behemoths celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic 1982 album New Gold Dream by performing the thing in full. Promised You A Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere In Summertime – they’re all there. Now down to a core unit of founder members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill, they’ll surely dip into the back catalogue as well. Who knows, maybe even Chelsea Girl will be given an airing. Support comes from local boy Hamish Hawk and all profit from tonight’s concert goes to the UNICEF For Children In Ukraine appeal.

Last chance ...

Pittenweem Arts Festival, ends today, Pittenweem, Fife

Running across five galleries in the East Neuk fishing village as well as in private homes, this year marks the festival’s 40th anniversary and features work by 100 or so artists alongside a programme of invited artists. This year they are Shetland-based painter Janette Kerr, fresh from a residency in Greenland, furniture maker extraordinaire Angus Ross, and members of the Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop.