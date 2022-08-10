Mail deliveries and collections are to grind to a halt as more than 115,000 postal workers walk out in a pay dispute.

Royal Mail workers will strike on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9.

Scotland's postal services are expected to be shut down amid the mass walkout.

The decision follows a recent ballot for strike action, which saw members vote by 97.6per cent on a 77% turnout to take action.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it will be the biggest strike of the summer so far to demand a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

Royal Mail said that, following the conclusion of negotiations with the CWU, it has given an unconditional 2% pay increase, backdated to April 1 2022.

A further 3.5% increase is available, subject to agreeing on a series of changes, the company said, but the union does not want to agree under the conditions given.

Craig Anderson, regional secretary for the Communication Workers Union in Scotland, said the "four days will shut down all deliveries and collections within Scotland".

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "We are taking this action basically because we have been given no other option.

"The negotiations started in February regarding a pay rise for the workers within Royal Mail and negotiations have broken down."

"The company are saying they are losing profits when in fact they have posted profits of 758 million pounds.

"A fair offer from our perspective would be for them to sit back down at the table with us and actually look at where our workers are at the moment with the cost of living crisis, where our company has been with the profits they have made and actually start negotiating on a percentage rise that actually reflects that.

He added: "Two per cent is nowhere close to where we need to be."

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.”

The Royal Mail claimed the business was losing "£1 million pounds a day" as it urged the union to accept changes attached to the offer.

Ricky McAulay, operations director at Royal Mail said: “After more than three months of talks, the CWU have failed to engage in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to modernise, or to come up with alternative ideas.

“The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years.

“In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

“Royal Mail can have a bright future, but we can’t achieve that by living in the past.

“By modernising we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in our industry.

“The CWU’s failure to engage on the changes we need is an abdication of responsibility for the long-term job security of their members.

“We apologise to our customers for the disruption that CWU’s industrial action will cause.

“We are ready to talk further with CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action but, as we have consistently said, it must be about both change and pay.

“We have contingency plans in place, and will be working hard to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as soon as we can to keep people, businesses and the country connected.”