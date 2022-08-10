Three linked incidents on the Isle of Skye and Dornie sparked a major police response on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services, including a helicopter and ambulance, were reported in the area.

It was confirmed a woman was injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye just before 9am.

Officers were also attending two other incidents which have been linked - one eight miles away in Teangue and one on the mainland in Dornie, near Kyle of Lochalsh, around 33 miles away.

Officers have confirmed a 39-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday, 10 August.

“Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. At this stage we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.