WHILE Andrew Marvell (1621-1678) dodged ripe apples dropping about his head, a falling apple apparently hit his near contemporary Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727) with the concept of gravitation.

Apart from that cultural connection, this poem, “Annihilating all that’s made to a green thought in a green shade” is full of Marvell’s charm and memorable phrases; including the dubiously sincere conceit, “Two paradises ’twere in one to live in paradise alone.”