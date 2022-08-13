WHILE Andrew Marvell (1621-1678) dodged ripe apples dropping about his head, a falling apple apparently hit his near contemporary Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727) with the concept of gravitation.
Apart from that cultural connection, this poem, “Annihilating all that’s made to a green thought in a green shade” is full of Marvell’s charm and memorable phrases; including the dubiously sincere conceit, “Two paradises ’twere in one to live in paradise alone.”
LESLEY DUNCAN
THE GARDEN
What wondrous life is this I lead!
Ripe apples drop about my head;
The luscious clusters of the vine
Upon my mouth do crush their wine;
The nectarine and curious peach
Into my hands themselves do reach;
Stumbling on melons, as I pass,
Insnared with flowers, I fall on grass.
Meanwhile the mind, from pleasure less,
Withdraws into its happiness;
The mind, that ocean where each kind
Does straight its own resemblance find;
Yet it creates, transcending these,
Far other worlds and other seas,
Annihilating all that’s made
To a green thought in a green shade.
Such was that happy garden-state,
While man there walked without a mate:
After a place so pure and sweet,
What other help could yet be meet!
But ’twas beyond a mortal’s share
To wander solitary there:
Two paradises ’twere in one
To live in paradise alone.
