Scots are being urged to avoid lighting fires outdoors amid a heightened risk of wildfires.
The warning will remain in place until the end of Monday, August 15 in the eastern and southern parts of the country.
It comes amid a week of high temperatures and clear weather. This week, surface fires could easily spread and burn at a high intensity.
Wind speeds are expected to be light to moderate which could see fires could re-kindle and smoulder, making them challenging to extinguish.
On Thursday, a wildfire affecting a large area of moorland and woodland in West Lothian required the assistance of 60 firefighters.
The area affected was near High Camilty in West Calder and nearby residents were urged to keep their windows closed as the smoke travelled towards Edinburgh.
Bruce Farquharson, deputy assistant chief officer with SFRS, said the six days from Wednesday are to bring high temperatures that increases the risk of wildfires breaking out.
He added: "Our crews will be ready to respond to every emergency to protect our communities.
"But there are simple steps that we can all take when we are spending time outdoors to prevent vast damage to the environment and protect emergency service workers from attending avoidable incidents.
"Please exercise the utmost caution and avoid lighting fires outdoors but if you must, check for restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and make sure you use a fire safe pit or container that can be properly extinguished before you leave."
