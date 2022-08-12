Three people have been hospitalised after a fire engulfed a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to Green Street in Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday.
The shop has been named locally as Ann Davidson Butchers.
Six fire engines were sent to the scene as the fire took hold of two residential flats above the property.
The Scottish Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic response car to the scene.
Three patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, the ambulance service confirmed.
Crews were still working to put out some remaining pockets of fire on Friday morning and police officers are now investigating the cause of the fire.
South Lanarkshire confirmed Green Street was closed between Waterside and Common Green.
READ MORE: 'People won't heat their homes': Why 'warm banks' are becoming a reality
Inspector Kevin Miller of Rutherglen Police Station said: “Around 12am on Thursday, August 12, police were called to reports of an explosion at a premises on Green Street in Strathaven.
“Emergency services attended and occupants of the surrounding residences were evacuated.
“A 67-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
“A 55-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.
“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. We would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”
“Enquiries into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.39pm on Thursday, 11 August to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven. Operations Control mobilised a total of six appliances to the scene.
"The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.
"Firefighters transferred two casualties to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and then worked to contain the fire.
"Crews are presently working to extinguish some remaining pockets of fire.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here