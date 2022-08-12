Three people have been hospitalised after a fire engulfed a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Green Street in Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday.

The shop has been named locally as Ann Davidson Butchers.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene as the fire took hold of two residential flats above the property.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic response car to the scene.

Three patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, the ambulance service confirmed.

Crews were still working to put out some remaining pockets of fire on Friday morning and police officers are now investigating the cause of the fire.

South Lanarkshire confirmed Green Street was closed between Waterside and Common Green.

Inspector Kevin Miller of Rutherglen Police Station said: “Around 12am on Thursday, August 12, police were called to reports of an explosion at a premises on Green Street in Strathaven.

“Emergency services attended and occupants of the surrounding residences were evacuated.

“A 67-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

“A 55-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. We would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”

“Enquiries into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.39pm on Thursday, 11 August to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven. Operations Control mobilised a total of six appliances to the scene.

"The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.

"Firefighters transferred two casualties to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and then worked to contain the fire.

"Crews are presently working to extinguish some remaining pockets of fire.”