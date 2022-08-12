A PENGUIN has died at Edinburgh Zoo after a fox broke into the enclosure.

Mrs Wolowitz, who was the zoo's oldest penguin at 35-years old, died during an incident involving a fox on Wednesday evening.

None of the other penguins in the enclosure were harmed.

The Northern rockhopper was thought to be the oldest of her kind in the world, having celebrated her 35th birthday in May this year.

The species is endangered due to climate change.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Edinburgh Zoo said: “We know so many of you loved Mrs Wolowitz, our oldest penguin.

"Sadly, we lost her last night after a fox broke into our penguin enclosure. Thankfully, the rest of our colony are unharmed and are doing well.

“Her massive personality will be missed.”