AN 81-year-old man has died after a crash on the A78 near Ardrossan, police have confirmed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Eglinton Road, just outside the Rowan Tree Restaurant, on Thursday afternoon.

The man had been walking his dog outside the restaurant at the time of the crash, which also involved a 73-year-old woman who was driving a black Ford Focus.

The incident closed the A78 shore road between West Kilbride and Ardrossan for several hours.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“Road policing officers are continuing enquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone who may have been in the area and seen what happened or who has dash-cam is encouraged to get in touch and call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2174 of Thursday, 11 August, 2022.”

